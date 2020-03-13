St. Croix Preparatory Academy’s remarkable season was stopped in the Section 4AA boys basketball semifinals as Cristo Rey Jesuit overtook the Lions for a 68-61 victory on Tuesday, March 10 at SCPA.
The previously undefeated and third-ranked Lions (26-1) surged in front 36-29 at the end of the first half, but Cristo Rey (15-13) outscored SCPA 39-25 in the second half.
Cristo Rey’s James Sommerled all scorers with 25 points while Derek Burgess was not far behind with 23 points and eight rebounds.
SCPA, which was one of just two remaining undefeated teams in Class AA, defeated Cristo Rey Jesuit 76-56 and 94-84 during the regular season.
Addison Metcalf paced the Lions with 20 points while Teige Lethert and Zach Doely added 13 points apiece.
Cristo Rey advances to face No. 2 seed Concordia Academy in the section finals on Friday, March 13 at St. Thomas Academy. Concordia Academy defeated third-seeded Twin Cities Academy 80-55 in the other semifinal.
• The third-ranked Lions opened postseason play with an 81-43 victory over St. Paul Humboldt in the section quarterfinals on Saturday, March 7 at SCPA. Led by Andrew Howard with 22 points, four players scored in double figures for the Lions, who opened up a 45-22 halftime lead. Lethert finished with 15 points for SCPA while Metcalf and Doely added 14 points each.
