The St. Croix Preparatory Academy basketball teams are off and running this season.
After previously competing in the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association, the Lions have joined the newly formed Skyline Conference, which also includes Concordia Academy, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Maranatha Christian Academy, New Life Academy, Nova Classical Academy, St. Agnes and Trinity School at River Ridge.
The schools that make up the Skyline Conference previously competed in the Tri Metro, MCAA and Twin Cities Athletic conferences.
One change for the Lions is that Minnehaha Academy, which has won three straight Class AA state titles, has moved up to Class AAA this season.
The Lions opened the season with a 68-54 nonconference victory at St. Paul Johnson on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Addison Metcalf poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the Lions (1-0), who also received 15 points from Daniel McCarrell and 14 from Andrew Howard.
In girls basketball, the Lions (0-1) fell to United Christian 44-38 in its season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at SCPA.
Ruthanna Doely paced the Lions with 16 points.
The basketball previews that follow were provided by their coaches. Schedules for SCPA teams are available at www.skylineconferencemn.org.
A team photo for the SCPA girls’ basketball team was not available by presstime.
Boys basketball
Head coach — Keven Seim.
Assistant coaches — Patrick Kerrigan, Alec Brandt and Stan Schmitt.
Last season — 22-7 (12-2 in MCAA, 2nd place).
Notable athletes lost to graduation — Nolan Grubisch (led team in 3-pointers made last season at 42 percent), Jayton Metcalf (three-year starter, scored over 1,000 points in career) and Gus Peterson (Great lead-by-example guy).
Top returning athletes — Andrew Howard 6-0, G (expected to be big contributor this season), Addison Metcalf 6-2, G (Led team in scoring and rebounding in 2019), senior Daniel McCarrell 6-2, G (three-year starter, went over 1,000 points last season) and senior Zach Doely 6-7, F (will be a large presence on both offense and defense).
Top newcomers or others expected to contribute — Barrett Benson (6-6, F), Ben Silvernale (5-11, G), Tommy Hamm (6-2, F) and Micah Haire (6-1, F).
Expectations for the season and keys to achieving those goals — In order for our team to achieve the goals they’ve set for themselves they will need to remain consistent with a team-first mentality.
What are team’s strengths, areas that need most improvement — Our team’s strength last season was scoring. Our team finished top 10 in scoring in the state regardless of class. We believe this could be a strength of our team again this season. We will need continued improvement on the defensive end of the floor, most notably in transition in order to limit easy baskets.
Skyline Conference outlook — This year’s team hopes to compete for both a Skyline Conference championship as well as a Section 4AA championship.
Section 4AA outlook — We will be battle tested when section time arrives due to some tough conference games and a very tough nonconference schedule.
Girls basketball
Head coach — Jermaine Wiley.
Assistant coach — Chris Jensen.
Last season — 14-15 (5-3 in MCAA East, 2nd place).
Notable athletes lost to graduation — Jade Fisher and Annika White.
Top returning athletes — Grace Christenson and Emma Ylonen.
Top newcomers — Ruthanna Doely and Charlotte Peterson.
Expectations for the season and keys to achieving those goals — Be great communicators, and always compete hard. This will be achieved by being consistent in everything we do.
What are team’s strengths, areas that need most improvement — Our strength is our toughness. Areas of improvement is making shots consistently.
Skyline Conference outlook — Hope to finish top four in the conference.
Section 4AA outlook — In a 14-team section, we look to finish in or near the top half.
