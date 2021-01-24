The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team opened its season in impressive fashion while collecting Skyline Conference victories over Concordia Academy and Maranatha.
The Lions, who are 10th in the Minnesota Basketball News Class AA state rankings, defeated Maranatha 75-51 on Saturday, Jan. 16 at SCPA. Addison Metcalf poured in a game-high 25 points while Andrew Howard chipped in with 22 points for the Lions, who jumped out to a 40-22 halftime lead.
• Metcalf also totaled 25 points to help propel SCPA (2-0) to a season-opening 88-36 victory over Concordia Academy on Thursday, Jan. 14. Howard added 18 points for the Lions, who received scoring from 11 different players.
SCPA girls top Trinity
Four players scored in double figures to lift the SCPA girls basketball to its first victory of the season, a 60-8 Skyline Conference triumph over Trinity on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at SCPA.
Ruthanna Doely scored 14 points to lead the Lions (1-2), who jumped out to a 32-0 halftime lead. Emma Ylonen supplied 13 points and Ivy Lothenbach added 12 for SCPA, which also received 10 points from Lauryn Schutz.
• The Lions trailed by just three points at halftime, but were outscored 38-21 in the second half in a 57-37 loss at Maranatha Christian Academy on Saturday, Jan. 16.
• Ylonen led SCPA with seven points in an 80-21 season-opening loss at Concordia Academy on Thursday, Jan. 14.
