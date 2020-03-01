Amber Scalia
Girls basketball
A consistent performer on both ends of the court, Amber Scalia is among several reasons the Stillwater girls basketball team is enjoying another remarkable season.
After coming off the bench for a team that finished as the state runner-up a year ago, Scalia contributes in many areas for this year’s conference championship squad. The sophomore scored 19 points and finished with four steals in Stillwater’s 70-57 conference win over Forest Lake to close out the regular season.
The Ponies (21-5) face Woodbury in the Section 4AAAA semis on Feb. 29 at Hastings.
Josiah Fick
Boys swimming and diving
Reigning Class AA state diving champ Josiah Fick was in the middle of an even better senior campaign before a back injury cropped up in January, but he was in fine form while winning the Section 4AA title on Feb. 21.
Fick posted a winning score of 545.10 to shatter the previous section diving record while helping the Ponies to their ninth straight section crown. He led a strong showing in diving for Stillwater, which also sent teammates Tyson Sonnek (2nd) and Brandon Pott (4th) to the state meet, which began on Feb. 27 at the University of Minnesota.
