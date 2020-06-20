Along with many of the guidelines that have changed for Stillwater Area High School teams in the wake of a worldwide pandemic, perspectives have also evolved for athletes upon their return gyms for the start of summer activities.
The school’s speed and strength training program began on June 8, but the summer coaching waiver period didn’t start until Monday, June 15 — about two weeks later than normal following orders from the Minnesota State High School League due to COVID-19.
“It’s been good,” said Sara Biermaier, who was named the new head coach for Stillwater volleyball in late May. “Honestly, I feel very fortunate that we were able to get back and the girls are really excited.
“It’s kind of given us a sense of normalcy, which is kind of nice. Whatever the fall will look like, it’s nice to get our feet back on the court and doing something.”
The reaction was similar for Stillwater boys basketball coach Brady Hannigan, who led players through a variety of drills on a steamy Wednesday.
“This is the largest group we’ve had with 71 kids coming through summer camp from the high school,” Hannigan said.
Happy with the growth in numbers, this adds an additional challenge because of direction that limit the number participants during practice sessions. The list of guidelines allows up to 10 players per court, but Hannigan has taken that a step further with just six per court. There were two coaches a total of 12 players split over two courts in the main gym on Wednesday.
“We’re able to have 10, but I didn’t feel like we’d be able to sufficiently socially distance the kids,” Hannigan said. “With six hoops we can have six kids on three courts with three-point lines and we can socially distance. I felt six was the number. I don’t think I could have done that with 10 people.”
It has certainly been an adjustment for coaches and players, but manageable, the coach suggested.
“Our kids have been very respectful of all the rules we’ve put in place,” Hannigan said. “It’s been great. I think the kids are learning the routine of coming in and going through all the protocols to try and make it as safe as possible. Other than that, it seems like normal.”
For athletes who had their entire spring sports seasons wiped out and were very limited in what they could do socially and physically over the last two months of the school year, they have been looking forward to a return to court — and it shows.
“This is probably the most eager I’ve seen kids to be doing stuff,” Hannigan said. “We can’t have kids competing against one another, but it allows us to kind of focus on the fundamentals. They’re both into it and they’re willing to do the stuff that’s not always easy to focus on in the summer. Hopefully we can develop some good habits out of this.
“It’s been a very positive thing. I think you see a lot of kids that are happy to be here. In the past it’s almost like they were required to do it, but now it’s something they get to do and you see an appreciation for what was taken away.”
There are sanitation stations, personal water bottles are required and other steps taken to ensure social distancing as much as possible. It limits some of the drills that can be conducted, but also provides for better coach-to-player ratios for instruction.
“I feel like it’s been going very well,” Biermaier said. “I was a little nervous at first as far as how things would roll out, but it’s one pretty seamless so far. It’s been exciting to get the girls back in the gym and it’s been nice that we’re working with smaller groups of girls at time given the state guidelines, so it’s actually kind of worked out in our favor.”
One of the hardest things for volleyball players to get used to is the lack of huddles and other forms of celebration.
“We can’t do high-fives or huddles,” Biermaier said. “We’re doing foot-fives with each other.”
With fewer players on the court, it leads to more sessions and slightly longer days for the coaches.
“The coaches are definitely putting in the hours, but I think it’s going to pay off,” Biermaier said.
There is also less mixing between training groups, but the coach said it’s a small price to pay for being allowed to practice again.
“These girls are in groups of 10 and they’re in their group of 10 so they’re a little team for the summer, but that’s not going to be their team for the fall,” Biermaier said. “Those kind of dynamics are different than your normal camp.”
The guidelines do not yet allow for scrimmaging, games and/or matches yet — the stuff that rates higher on the fun scale for kids. But even a steady diet of drills is more attractive than what was allowed for much of the past few months.
The summer coaching waiver period runs through Aug. 7, which is a week later than normal. It was a concession to offset the days lost in early June. The traditional week-long no contact period was also reduced to just three days, July 3-5.
“I’d say the hardest is trying to be able to keep kids engaged with very limited things we can do,” Hannigan said. “We’re not playing one-on-one or competitive drills against each other.
“It’s Week 1 so we might be in a honeymoon period, but kids are engaged and excited to be back. The things that might have been boring for them, they’re going full bore with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.