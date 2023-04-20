Several seniors celebrated their college commitments on Wednesday, April 12 at Stillwater Area High School, including four who plan to join NCAA Division I or II programs. The list of Ponies who have announcing their college plans included, front row, from left, Jawahn Cockfield (St. John’s), Thomas Jacobs (St. John’s), Christian Hoveland (St. Scholastica), Mason Foster (UW-River Falls), Chelsea Stahl (Gustavus), Kylie Ligday (Gustavus) and Avery Braunshausen (Gustavus). Second row, Brayden Hayes (South Dakota School of Mines and Technology), Ellie Fisher (UW-Eau Claire), Emma Nelson (St. Benedict), Jackson Tweed (Western Kentucky), Hunter Reardon (Adrian College), Alexis Monty (Concordia-St. Paul), Brooke Elfert (Northern Colorado) and Tyler Wiese (UW-La Crosse).
Several seniors celebrated their college commitments on Wednesday, April 12 at Stillwater Area High School, including four who plan to join NCAA Division I or II programs. The list of Ponies who have announcing their college plans included, front row, from left, Jawahn Cockfield (St. John’s), Thomas Jacobs (St. John’s), Christian Hoveland (St. Scholastica), Mason Foster (UW-River Falls), Chelsea Stahl (Gustavus), Kylie Ligday (Gustavus) and Avery Braunshausen (Gustavus). Second row, Brayden Hayes (South Dakota School of Mines and Technology), Ellie Fisher (UW-Eau Claire), Emma Nelson (St. Benedict), Jackson Tweed (Western Kentucky), Hunter Reardon (Adrian College), Alexis Monty (Concordia-St. Paul), Brooke Elfert (Northern Colorado) and Tyler Wiese (UW-La Crosse).
Several Stillwater Area High School seniors were recognized on Wednesday, April 12 after committing to continue their academic and athletic careers at various colleges.
Brooke Elfert, Brayden Hayes, Alexis Monty and Jackson Tweed committed to NCAA Division I or II programs while the rest plan to compete for Division III schools, which do not offer athletic scholarships.
Elfert, a distance runner, plans to compete for the cross-country and track and field teams at the University of Northern Colorado while Tweed, a pole vaulter, has signed on with Western Kentucky University.
Brayden Hayes plans to continue his soccer career for the Hardrockers at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology while Alexis Monty will join the softball program at Concordia University in St. Paul.
Many other Ponies finalized their decisions to compete for Division III programs.
Avery Braunshausen and Kylie Ligday have committed to join the women’s hockey program at Gustavus, which is fresh off its first-ever Division III national title. Chelsea Stahl also plans to attend Gustavus and compete in track and field.
Another hockey player, Hunter Reardon, plans to join the program at Adrian College.
Thomas Jacobs and Jawahn Cockfield have announced their plans to play football at St. John’s. Cockfield also plans to join the wrestling team. Tyler Wiese plans to continue his football career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse while Christian Hoveland will do the same at St. Scholastica.
Ellie Fisher plans to continue her lacrosse career at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire while Emma Nelson will join the lacrosse team at the College of St. Benedict.
Mason Foster also announced he will continue running cross-country and track at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Listed below are the responses to a short questionnaire completed by the Stillwater athletes who signed a National Letter of Intent with Division I or II programs.
Brooke Elfert
College attending — University of Northern Colorado
Sport — Women’s cross-country, and track and field.
Why Northern Colorado? — The University of Northern Colorado has an awesome nursing and running program. I like it’s medium size, and I’ve always wanted to go to the mountains.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.