While keeping an eye on maintaining proper social distancing, Stillwater Area High School is joining many across the state which are planning to honor students, staff and community members who have been impacted by COVID-19.
Stillwater is among the more than 200 schools in Minnesota that are participating in the “Be The Light” initiative on Monday, April 6. The stadium at Stillwater Area High School will light up at 8:20 and remain illuminated until 8:34. The times are hardly random — with the 20:20 military time in recognition of this year’s graduating seniors and the ending time referring to District 834.
The gates to the stadium will remain locked and gatherings will not be allowed in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
“The thing I’m most concerned about is people coming up here and their getting together,” SAHS Activities Director Rickey Michel said. “This isn’t something where we want people to come and have a social gathering.”
Michel said all 10 Suburban East Conference schools are participating in this state-wide initiative in some way.
“It’s to honor students,” Michel said. “We’re doing it in a way we can conform to observing the directives of the governor and honor our seniors and what others are doing.”
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced state-wide school closures beginning on March 18 and that order was later extended until at least May 4. March 6 was the last day of in-person classes for District 834, which after an extended spring break began distance learning on March 30.
In addition to the adjustments to distance learning, all extra-curricular activities have been suspended because of COVID-19 until at least May. The spring sports seasons have also been significantly impacted, even if they are allowed take place at all.
“All (standardized) testing and everything is on hold,” Michel said. “I think the Minnesota State High School League has deferred to the governor so whatever the governor says the MSHSL will follow. If the governor says we can come back to school on May 4 we will have sports on May 5.”
Stillwater’s prom was originally planned for May 2. That has already been rescheduled to Saturday, May 16, but there is no guarantee it will actually take place.
“This is about the worst thing that could happen for graduating seniors,” Michel said. “We’re missing out on so many highlights that come the last five or six weeks.”
• St. Croix Preparatory Academy is also participating in the Be The Light recognition for its students. SCPA will illuminate Lions Field starting at 8:20 for 20 minutes.
An announcement on SCPA’s twitter account said: “The faculty coaches and staff want you all to know we are in this together and that we miss you! Please enjoy the lights from afar and continue practicing social distancing.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
