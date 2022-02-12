Six additional members of this year’s senior class at Stillwater Area High School recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college.
Nine SAHS seniors participated in National Signing Day as part of the early period on Nov. 10, 2021 and several more added their names to the list when the regular period for NCAA Division I and II programs opened on Feb. 2.
Eric Liveringhouse signed on with the men’s golf team at the United State Air Force Academy, a Division I program.
Gracie Bancroft will join the women’s lacrosse program at Grant Valley State University, a Division II program, while Carter Bies (Maryville University) and Vincent Burkhart (Georgian Court University) are joining Division II men’s lacrosse programs.
Cade Koenig (Waldorf) and Mason Wilson (Minnesota-Duluth), who helped lead the Ponies to back-to-back sub-district championships in football, also accepted scholarship offers. Waldorf is an NAIA Division II program while UM-Duluth is a Division II program.
The previous SAHS seniors who signed an NLI this fall are Eva Johns (Minnesota-women’s swimming and diving), Hunter Lyden (Minnesota-wrestling), CJ Fredkove (St. Thomas-women’s soccer), Caroline Monty (St. Thomas-women’s golf), Keira Murphy (St. Thomas-softball), Amber Scalia (St. Thomas-women’s basketball), Hanna Beard (Liberty-women’s lacrosse), Lizzie Holder (Colorado-women’s basketball) and Gaby LaFavor (University of Missouri — Kansas City-softball).
There are also numerous SAHS athletes who have committed to NCAA Division III programs, which are not allowed to provide athletic scholarships. That list includes: Corbin Van Duyne (Carthage College-men’s lacrosse), Cat Smetana (St. Benedict-softball), Kylie Galowitz (Grinnell College-women’s track and field), Connor McCormick (Gustavus-football), Madelynn Johnson (Hamline-softball), Zachariah Hunter (St. John’s-football), Jayden Leach-Wirwahn (UW-River Falls-football), Eddie O’Keefe (UW-River Falls-football), Sydney Shaffer (UW-River Falls-volleyball), Lucy Zollar (UW-River Falls-volleyball), Veda Roeske (UW-Superior-women’s hockey), Carley Saeger (UW-Superior-volleyball) and Marena Saeger (UW-Superior-volleyball).
Listed below are the responses to a short questionaire completed by the Stillwater athletes who signed a National Letter of Intent.
Gracie Bancroft
College attending — Grand Valley State University
Sport — Women’s lacrosse
Why Grand Valley? — I chose GVSU because it was the perfect fit for me. I have the opportunity to be part of an incredible lacrosse program, one of the best in the nation, gain a great education, and have an immediate family on the team. GVSU checks all the boxes I was looking for in a college, which is something that was high on my priority list.
Major/academic interests — Exercise Science and looking to go into physical therapy.
Other SAHS Activities — I played on the high school hockey team from 8th-11th grade and orchestra 9th-12th grade.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — I think that my most memorable moment is when our lacrosse team qualified and played in the state tournament in 2019. The excitement of playing in a state game as a freshman is something that I will never forget and will always be grateful for.
Carter Bies
College attending — Maryville University
Sport — Men’s lacrosse
Why Maryville? — I like the campus and the coaches a lot.
Major/academic interests — Something in Business.
Other SAHS Activities — Varsity hockey.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Beating Mahtomedi to go to state my junior year.
Vincent Burkhart
College attending — Georgian Court University
Sport — Men’s lacrosse
Why Georgian Court? — Great coach, small class size, winning program, and good location.
Major/academic interests — Undecided.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Bus rides with the boys.
Cade Koenig
College attending — Waldorf University
Sport — Football
Why Waldorf? — The family culture the team has, coaches are a great fit for me. Also had my major.
Major/academic interests — Sports Management.
Other SAHS Activities — Lacrosse.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Eden Prairie game where everyone thought we were going to get destroyed. I think we showed everyone up at that game even though we lost.
Eric Liveringhouse
College attending — U.S. Air Force Academy
Sport — Men’s golf
Why Air Force? — Great education for the great price of $0.
Major/academic interests — Aerospace Engineering.
Other SAHS Activities — Basketball, lacrosse, football, soccer, orchestra, National Honor Society, student council, and peer tutoring.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Sinking a 15-foot putt on the last hole in sections.
Mason Wilson
College attending — University of Minnesota-Duluth
Sport — Football
Why Minnesota-Duluth? — Great football program and school location.
Major/academic interests — Civil Engineering.
Other SAHS Activities — Baseball.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Winning our first conference championship, in years, when we beat East Ridge 16-0 in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.