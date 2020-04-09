It was a low-key tribute at Stillwater Area High School on Monday, April 6 as the school district participated in the “Be The Light” initiative to honor and support students, staff and community members who are impacted by COVID-19.
The school’s stadium was illuminated from 8:20 p.m. until 8:34 p.m. The times were symbolic, starting at 20:20 military time for the Class of 2020 and ending with a nod to District 834.
“I think it went probably as well as I could expect,” SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel said. “We had a handful of kids in the parking lot and few cars that took a look at the lights.”
Michel was initially concerned the event might draw larger numbers, which would make it more difficult to abide by social distancing guidelines, but that didn’t appear to be an issue.
“I appreciate the community kind of sticking to the governor’s guidelines and staying away and honoring the lights from afar,” Michel said. “I didn’t get any feedback, positive or negative. It’s just something we’ve done and we’re doing and moving on.”
More than 200 schools participated in the Be The Light movement, including St. Croix Preparatory Academy in Baytown Township.
SAHS plans to continue lighting up the stadium each Friday from 8:20 p.m. to 8:34 p.m. through the end of May, or until the students return to school.
Starting with the week-long spring break that started on March 9, Stillwater students remained out of class until starting distance learning on March 30.
All 10 Suburban East Conference schools participated in the Be The Light event, but what students — especially the seniors — really want is to enjoy some normalcy returning for the final several weeks of the school year.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has closed schools until at least May 4.
Many are holding out hope that the Minnesota State High School League can find a way to have at least an abbreviated spring sports season. Michel said coaches and athletes are still preparing for that possibility.
“I think it varies by sport,” Michel said. “We have a couple sports that are pretty active as far as getting ideas for practice and individual skills. It kind of depends on the sport, so some are more active than others.”
Contingency plans are already in place, Michel said, if the MSHSL allows spring sports to take place.
“We continue to feel bad for the kids. There’s no doubt about that,” Michel said. “Up until now, everybody is doing what they’re doing and as we go farther along there will be some anxiety and angst and all of those emotions will be running.”
