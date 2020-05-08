It won’t replace the wins, losses, experiences and memories from a season that never was, but Stillwater Area High School spring sports athletes from the Class of 2020 were honored with varsity letters this past week.
The “honorary letters” were distributed by SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel, who dropped off packets to more than 100 seniors who have their senior seasons wiped out by COVID-19.
“We’re just calling it honorary because they didn’t have the ability to compete,” Michel said. “I said in the note, we feel bad that they weren’t able to participate, but we know they would have fulfilled the expectations of a season so we lettered all seniors.”
The Minnesota State High School League suspended all winter and spring activities starting in March. The League eventually announced on April 23 the cancellation of all spring sports and activities after Governor Tim Walz committed schools to distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
The last holdout among the 51 state high school associations, New Jersey announced on Monday, May 4 that it was also canceling its spring sports season.
Michel’s mission took him to all corners of the district — covering about 200 miles in all. He started with 41 stops on Tuesday, May 5 and dropped off another 43 on Wednesday. He expected to deliver the last 19 packages on Thursday.
It was a daunting task made easier with technology.
“My daughter pinged them on Google Maps so I know where they are,” Michel said. “I just pick their number, press it and go.”
District 834 has been honoring students, staff and community members by turning on the lights at Stillwater Area High School from 8:20 p.m. until 8:34 p.m. each Friday since early April.
The “Be The Light” initiative has been embraced by schools throughout the state, though some have discontinued the practice.
“We’re continuing it because we haven’t had the student problems that some other schools have had,” Michel said. “Some of our conference schools have stopped because students have not done what they’re supposed to do (regarding social distancing).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.