In addition to their peers from the Class of 2020, several Stillwater Area High School athletes were honored during a virtual awards ceremony on Monday, May 11 announcing this year’s community scholarship recipients.
The recipients are typically honored during a Scholarship Awards Ceremony, but that was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Every year this awards ceremony is one of the absolute highlights of our school year,” SAHS Principal Rob Bach said in an introduction included with a virtual awards ceremony shared on the Stillwater Area Public Schools website.
“This year’s ceremony is obviously a little bit bittersweet. It’s still sweet from the standpoint that we have the opportunity to celebrate you. Your efforts, your accomplishments, and that’s always a good thing. It’s bitter from the standpoint that unfortunately we can’t do this in person.”
A total of $482,000 in first-year and renewable scholarships were awarded to seniors from the SAHS Class of 2020. These awards do not include scholarships awarded by individual colleges and universities.
“For me this will still be one of the high points of our year, as I reflect on your success to this point and anticipate the bright future that you are already creating for yourselves,” Bach said. “Regardless of the format for this ceremony we are so proud to have the opportunity to recognize and reward your efforts and accomplishments. Congratulations.”
Several of the available scholarships are directed to Stillwater athletes and tied to the sports they participate in, including Rachel Allan (alpine skiing), Trey Kruse (football), Nathaniel Simcik (football), Nicholas Simcik (football), Andrew Langenberger (football), Madeline Oeltjen (volleyball), Peter Grace (track/cross country and boys Nordic skiing), Erin Gallion (girls tennis), Olajide Oduloye (boys tennis), Madeline Koltun (girls Nordic skiing), Reid Schlosser (boys basketball) and Ty Hawkins (boys basketball).
The St. Croix Valley Athletic Association also provided scholarships to SAHS seniors Dustin Knighton and Courtney Schroeder and the St. Croix Valley Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association awarded scholarships to Jacob Andreachi and Tyler Thureson.
The entire list of community scholarship recipients will be included in the SAHS Class of 2020 special section that will run in the Stillwater Gazette and ValleyLife publications on June 5.
The sports and outdoors related scholarship recipients are listed above.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Stillwater Area High School sports-related scholarship recipients
Scholarship Sport Student-Athlete College Attending
Chuck Anderson Memorial Scholarship Girls tennis Erin Gallion UW-River Falls
Boys tennis Olajide Oduloye Minnesota
Wes Windmiller Scholarship Boys basketball Reid Schlosser Minnesota
Dr. Greg Seftick Wilderness Scholarship Alpine skiing Rachel Allan Colorado State
Jennifer Houle Memorial Scholarship Volleyball Madeline Oeltjen Minnesota
Jon Francis Foundation Scholarship Track/cross country Peter Grace Minnesota
MDHA - St. Croix Valley Chapter Scholarship NA Jacob Andreachi Lake Superior
Tyler Thureson Providence
Paxton Harvieux Scholarship Boys basketball Ty Hawkins Undecided
Pony Touchdown Club Scholarship Football Trey Kruse Purdue
Richard N. (Dick) Olsen Memorial Scholarship Football Nathaniel Simcik Minnesota
Nicholas Simcik Minnesota
Andrew Langenberger St. Mary’s
St. Croix Valley Athletic Association Scholarship NA Dustin Knighton Minnesota
Courtney Schroeder Minnesota
Robert and Diane Hagstrom Scholarship Girls Nordic skiing Madeline Koltun MIAC
Boys Nordic skiing Peter Grace Minnesota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.