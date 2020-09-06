John “Bud” Fowler has been selected as the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) Overlooked 19th Century Baseball Legend for 2020. The announcement was made on July 29 at the Nineteenth Century Committee’s annual business meeting held during SABR Virtual.
This spring, a record 341 SABR members submitted their votes for the 2020 Overlooked 19th Century Base Ball Legend — a 19th-century player, manager, executive or other baseball personality not yet inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
This December, the Hall of Fame’s Early Baseball Committee will meet and vote on eligible candidates for induction whose greatest contributions to the game were realized prior to 1950. This committee is not scheduled to vote again for 10 more years, until 2030.
Previous Overlooked Legends were Pete Browning in 2009, Deacon White (2010), Harry Stovey (2011), Bill Dahlen (2012), Ross Barnes (2013), Doc Adams (2014), Tony Mullane (2015), Jack Glasscock (2016), Bob Caruthers (2017), William “Dummy” Hoy (2018), and Jim Creighton last year. White became the first Overlooked Legend to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.
Fowler was a pioneering black baseball player, manager, organizer, and promoter. He was born John W. Jackson in Fort Plain, New York, in 1858. By 1860 his family was living in nearby Cooperstown, where he would learn to play baseball on the fields of the Cooperstown Seminary. Jackson went by the last name of Fowler by the time he became a ballplayer.
He joined the amateur Franklins of Chelsea, Mass., for the 1878 season. Fowler pitched for Chelsea in a game against the Live Oaks of Lynn, Mass., on April 13. Eleven days later he pitched for a picked nine in an exhibition against the Boston National League club, outdueling Tommy Bond for a 2-1 victory. These games certainly caught the attention of the Live Oaks, a member of the International League.
On May 17, Fowler pitched a 3-0 shutout for the Live Oaks over the Tecumsehs of London, Ontario. The game marked the first time an African American played in organized baseball. This important game was just the beginning of a notable career in baseball.
For the next two decades, Fowler, who started as a pitcher but could play all nine positions, faced racism from fans, opposing players, team administrators, and teammates, thus making each stop usually a brief one despite often being the best player on the team. Historian Robert Peterson, in his classic book Only the Ball Was White, stated Fowler was “unquestionably of major-league star calibre.”
As early as 1883, Fowler tried to form a “colored league” and in 1887 formed the first successful African American barnstorming team, the New York Gorhams. In 1894, he would be the driving force behind the establishment of the famed Page Fence Giants.
Fowler died on February 26, 1913. He was buried in an unmarked grave in Frankfort, N.Y. SABR put a marker on the grave in 1987. On April 13, 2013, a street in Cooperstown was named Fowler Way to honor the baseball great.
Fowler was an Overlooked Legend finalist for the second time this year, after finishing second in 2019. Here are the final election results, with their point totals:
Bud Fowler (685 points), Charlie Bennett (567), Chris Von der Ahe (462), Bobby Mathews (447), Tommy Bond (431), Al Reach (422), George Stovey (417), Jim McCormick (359), Paul Hines (358), George Van Haltren (344), Lave Cross (289), Cal McVey (254).
SABR bio for Bud Fowler
The following is taken from an extended SABR biography of Fowler written by Brian McKenna.
Fowler joined Stillwater in the Northwestern League in March 1884 after signing with the club in January. He worked out with teammates and, as usual, secured a job locally cutting hair and giving shaves at Hadley’s Barber Shop. He was initially signed as a catcher, but after the club tanked its first 15 games, Fowler was inserted in the box. On May 25, he captured the team’s first victory, a 13-7 win over Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne News proclaimed, “His delivery is speedy, and … effective.” In appreciation, the fans awarded Fowler $10 and a new suit. The team then relied heavily on his right arm. He came through, winning five of Stillwater’s first seven victories; however, his days in the box were numbered.
Fowler had been primarily a pitcher and catcher since turning pro. By June, he had a sore arm from overwork, and in fact 1884 marked his transition to the infield. The time frame suggests that the arm trouble was probably related to the switch that year to overhand pitching. No longer would pitchers be able to work day-in and day-out as they did during the underhand era. Fowler managed only a 7-8 record in 20 games.
In the field, he performed a utility role, catching and playing in the infield and outfield. In a total of 48 games he batted .302 and led the league in hits. Apparently his presence on the diamond was still a novelty as the Cleveland Herald proclaimed, “The Stillwater club has a colored player named Fowler who pitches, catches and plays left field in good shape.”
In early May an opposing white player welcomed him to the league. As the St. Paul Daily Globe noted, “Fowler, the lightning colored catcher for the Stillwaters, had his foot spiked by a base runner at home plate breaking the bone of his big toe. The surgeon says it will be several days before he can play again, but Fowler asserts positively that he will be behind the bat again on Saturday.”
He returned on the 10th, hitting a double and stealing two bases.
On June 3, Fowler was plunked on the ribs while at bat. He was knocked unconscious and missed three games. Accounts claimed that his ribs were broken but that seems unlikely, as he soon rejoined the club.
The club added future major leaguer Otto Schomberg, another strong bat, to the lineup; however, it wasn’t enough. Stillwater was on shaky ground financially and in the league standings. The first home game didn’t even take place until a full month into the season, on June 9. As a result, revenues weren’t covering salaries. The turmoil sparked three managerial changes in as many months.
Trouble was brewing for Fowler personally. On July 26, he was fined $50 and suspended two weeks for refusing to catch pitcher M.J. Bradley. The reason was never revealed, but it isn’t a leap to see a racial motive. Fowler, rarely docile, was perhaps reacting to the pitcher’s reluctance to work in cohesion with the catcher. The suspension was quickly shortened to two games after another player broke his arm.
Stillwater disbanded for financial reasons on Aug. 4 with a poor 21-46 record. Fowler received favorable reviews in 1884. As the Sporting Life noted, he “made quite a reputation in the Northwestern League.” He received praise throughout the league. After one game in Terre Haute, the local Evening Gazette noticed, “The crowd showed their appreciation of his work by applauding him every time he went to bat.”
After Stillwater’s final game, the Milwaukee Sentinel declared, “Fowler, the colored player, made one of the finest running fly-catches ever seen on the grounds, and was compelled to doff his cap several times in response to the enthusiastic plaudits of his many admirers.” He remained in Stillwater, barbering into the late fall.
In 1884, the first acknowledged African-Americans appeared in a major-league game. That season, the Toledo franchise en masse joined the major American Association. Fleet Walker, a black catcher, was a member of that club; thus, he instantly became a big leaguer, almost by accident. Walker’s brother Welday was added to the roster in July.
No other AA team added a black player and Toledo was dropped after the season. The National League would not knowingly hire a black player until 1947. Fowler played in several top minor leagues during his career. Many of his teammates, some better, some worse, graduated to the major leagues. The opportunity was never granted to him.
Fowler signed with the Keokuk, Iowa, club in February 1885 and joined them in April, as did former Stillwater teammate Schomberg. On June 6, the Omaha club of the Western League disbanded and Keokuk assumed its place in the league, including its poor 5-21 record.
Bud appeared in eight WL games at second base before the league broke up on June 15. Second base was now and would remain his main position throughout the rest of his career, though he would continue to pitch sporadically. Keokuk barnstormed until approximately July 10 when it disbanded.
The Sporting Life then reported, “Fowler, the crack colored player, is wanted to manage and play with the Orion (colored) club of Philadelphia, but as yet is undecided as to what he will do. He is one of the best general players in the country, and if he had a white face would be playing with the best of them.” In December, Sporting Life seconded the opinion, “The poor fellow’s skin is against him.”
Additional information on Fowler can be found in a book written by SABR member Jeff Laing, titled “Bud Fowler: Baseball’s First Black Professional”.
For more information on the Overlooked 19th Century Baseball Legends Project, visit SABR.org/overlooked-19th-century-baseball-legends or contact project co-chairs Adam Darowski or Joe Williams.
