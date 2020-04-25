The Stillwater Half Marathon scheduled for May 23 has been canceled due to COVID-19, but Run Stillwater organizers are hopeful some of their five scheduled races in 2020 may still take place.
Run Stillwater was notified in mid-March that the City of Stillwater was pulling all event permits through June 1 — an order that the city council extended until July 19 during its meeting on Tuesday, April 21.
The Stillwater Half Marathon, which also includes 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer races, is the only race officially canceled at this point. Bayport has yet to announce a decision that would affect the Lift Bridge Road Race on June 27, but there’s a strong possibility that will get wiped out as well.
“(Stillwater) canceled through June 1 so we knew the Half Marathon was off,” said Run Stillwater Coordinator Stacy Einck.
Runners who already registered for the Half Marathon are allowed to transfer their entry into any of the three final races scheduled for this year: The St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon on July 25, the Gopher to Badger Half Marathon on Aug. 8 or the Stillwater Boom Site Log Run on Sept. 19. The Lift Bridge Road Race was not included in those options because of uncertainty over whether it will be held.
“We’ll go by whatever the city decides,” Einck said. “We’re all in the same boat. We want to make sure people are safe and want to make sure they don’t have any reservations about coming to an event we’re part of.”
Countless races across the country have been similarly impacted. Stillwater’s two biggest events of the summer — the July 4 fireworks and Lumberjack Days — have been canceled as well. The St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon is scheduled for the week after Stillwater’s most recent order is set to expire, but the city council is expected to review the summer’s remaining events during its next meeting on May 5.
“The good thing is (a race) is a little different than sitting shoulder to shoulder like in a concert,” Einck said. “Our position is that we want to stay optimistic, but we also have the safety and health of our runners as the No. 1 priority. We’re going to focus on the data, which is the best thing to do, and see if it’s the right time. Our leadership in Stillwater and the Governor’s office has done a lot of things right so far with being careful.”
Last year was the first year for the St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon and also the first year Run Stillwater conducted the Gopher to Badger race, which started in 1997.
“There’s so much that is changing day to day, week to week,” Einck said. “It’s April and we’re discussing an event at the end of July. That’s three months out, so much can change in that period of time. Aren’t we lucky to live in a state where people are following the rules and getting testing taken care of? We’re just hoping to hold this thing at bay as long as we can and hopefully the medical community can catch up to it.
“We are optimistic we’ll be able to get in part of our season and keep our registration open for the last three events,” Einck said. “Hopefully we’re in position to see some of the people that are long-standing runners and others as well. We’re staying optimistic until we’re told no more.”
