One of five area races conducted by Run Stillwater, the Lift Bridge Road Race will be held in Stillwater this year after several years in Bayport. This year’s event, which gained approval from the Stillwater City Council will be held on Saturday, June 24 and finish at Lift Bridge Brewing Company. (Gazette file photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
There is a change to this year’s five-race schedule of events organized by Run Stillwater.
The Stillwater City Council recently provided approval for the Lift Bridge Road Race to be held in Stillwater on Saturday, June 24. The race has previously been held in Bayport since 2014, finishing in Lakeside Park.
The Lift Bridge Road Race is the second of five conducted by Run Stillwater. This year’s event — races covering 5 kilometers, 10 kilometers, and 10 miles — will wind through residential Stillwater and finish at Lift Bridge Brewing Company, which is the event’s title sponsor.
“This is the only race within residential Stillwater to have three distinct distances with U.S.A. Track and Field (USATF) certification,” said Stacy Einck, race coordinator for Run Stillwater, Inc. “The courses show runners a new dimension beyond downtown Stillwater. And residents can cheer on participants all along the routes from their front yards. It makes for a great community event.”
Runners will pass iconic Victorian homes of the city’s south hill area and run past the Washington County Historic Courthouse. The 10-kilometer and 10-miile courses will use the McKusick Lake trail area before weaving through neighborhoods to the finish line at Lift Bridge Brewing, which is located in Stillwater near Hwy. 36 and Washington Ave.
The move ties the race closer to title-sponsor Lift Bridge Brewing, as well as the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge itself.
The Run Stillwater races kick off the season with the Stillwater Half Marathon on May 27 and, after the Lift Bridge Road Race on June 24, continues with the St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon on July 29, the Gopher to Badger Half Marathon on Aug. 12 and the Stillwater Log Run on Sept. 16.
Einck notes these events support many non-profit organizations in the area as part of the organization’s Volunteer for Donation program, which is available to nonprofits at all Run Stillwater races. Nonprofit groups can sign up for a volunteer slot on the Run Stillwater website to staff a water stop, for example, and receive a donation directly to their group.
“Our volunteer program is a great way for smaller groups like scout troops, booster clubs and youth organizations to raise money while enjoying time together,” Einck says. “We’re honored to support them this way and all the work they do.”
To date, more than $50,000 has been donated since Run Stillwater was established in 2012.
Additional information and registration details for each of the Run Stillwater events is available www.runstillwater.com.
