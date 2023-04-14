7-1 spo-race Tubbs 5K col.jpg

One of five area races conducted by Run Stillwater, the Lift Bridge Road Race will be held in Stillwater this year after several years in Bayport. This year’s event, which gained approval from the Stillwater City Council will be held on Saturday, June 24 and finish at Lift Bridge Brewing Company. (Gazette file photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

There is a change to this year’s five-race schedule of events organized by Run Stillwater.

The Stillwater City Council recently provided approval for the Lift Bridge Road Race to be held in Stillwater on Saturday, June 24. The race has previously been held in Bayport since 2014, finishing in Lakeside Park.

