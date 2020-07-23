This Saturday was supposed to mark the third of five road races conducted by Run Stillwater this season, but the St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon will not take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The two earlier races — the Stillwater Half Marathon (May 23) and Lift Bridge Road Race (June 27) — were canceled this spring and in May it was determined the St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon on July 25 was being canceled as well.
Run Stillwater wasn’t ruling out attempts to hold the Gopher to Badger Half Marathon (Aug. 8) or the Boom Site Log Run (Sept. 19) at the time, but it eventually announced on June 23 the cancellation of the entire 2020 season.
“We had two races left that hadn’t been canceled and the decision came down to permitting and just some concerns that we had for the rest of the year,” Run Stillwater Coordinator Stacy Einck said. “When the Twin Cities Marathon made their announcement (to cancel) we thought we need to really make a decision and go forward. We have a lot of runners that come from out of state so we wanted to be respectful of that for the sake of the runners.
“When we made the decision to cancel the rest of the races, we did so with guidance from our medical team and health officials in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Our first concern is health and safety for runners, volunteers, spectators and public safety. Through those discussions, the choice was clear.”
This would normally be a busy week preparing for the popular St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon, which attracted more than 1,000 runners for its debut a year ago. It’s been a different kind of busy this week, Einck suggested.
“With every event you kind of go into an event mode in the weeks leading up to a race,” Einck said. “What we’ve been able to do now is take a step forward to 2021 and start to get things organized for next year. I wouldn’t say our acceleration has slowed down or stopped. We’ve continued to talk with sponsors and are lining things up to make sure we’re ready to go next year.”
Einck didn’t have the exact totals, but said registration numbers for this season outpaced those from a year ago. She’s hoping the appetite for races continues when activities can hopefully return next year.
“I can tell you we were well ahead of our numbers and looking like a really exciting year,” Einck said. “We think the St. Croix Crossing was a great addition to the roster of races so that helps. We were ahead of where we had been the previous year and hopefully we’ll pick up where we left off for 2021.”
Run Stillwater’s policy indicates registration is nonrefundable and nontransferable, but it will be honoring those registrations by allowing runners to participate in a future race. Additional information related to those options can be found at RunStillwater.com.
“We will honor all the registrations to the point where our runners have the option to run a race of their choice sometime in the next two years,” Einck said. “We feel that’s a better value than doing a virtual race or any alternative to that.
“Our runners are really important to us. We always refer to them as our runner-guests and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure everyone feels welcome to come back. We’ll be ready for them to come back when the time is right to return and run together.”
Dates for four of the five races in 2021 have already been set.
“Anyone registered for a race should hold tight and we’ll be ready to send out information by the end of summer or early fall,” Einck said. “We just want everyone to know we’re here and we’re active and already working on next year. We have every intention of getting up and running and ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.