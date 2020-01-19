Kendall Rogers
Gymnastics
The Stillwater gymnastics team has been making steady progress this season and collected its first Suburban East Conference dual meet victory with a 141.525-139.35 triumph over White Bear Lake on Jan. 9.
Sophomore Kendall Rogers contributed plenty to that victory, posting the top score for the Ponies in all four events and winning the all-around with a season-high score of 37.025. Rogers also led the Ponies in the vault and floor to contribute to the team’s eighth-place finish with a score of 140.65 at the Lakeville Invitational on Jan. 11.
Adam Gaertner
Boys alpine skiing
The Stillwater boys alpine skiing team is off to another strong start and Adam Gaertner has been a key contributor in that success.
The junior fourth to help the Ponies to a 362-353 victory over Hastings in the rest of the 13-team field at the Welch Invitational on Jan. 10 at Welch Village. Prior to that, Gaertner finished third for the Ponies in a victorious effort at the team’s second Suburban East Conference meet of the season at Wild Mountain on Jan. 9. The Ponies, who have won 14 straight conference titles, outdistanced second-place Woodbury 706-649.
