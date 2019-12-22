Kendall Rogers
Gymnastics
After opening the season with a rare dual meet loss, the Stillwater gymnastics team bounced back with a victory in the five-team Annandale Invitational on Dec. 14.
Sophomore Kendall Rogers helped lead the charge for the Ponies, leading the team in three of four events on the way to a second-place finish in the all-around with a total of 36.1. Rogers posted Stillwater’s top score in the vault, beam and floor exercise.
The Ponies (0-1) opened their SEC schedule at Forest Lake on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Aidan Bloomquist
Boys swimming and diving
A returning all-state performer, Aiden Bloomquist is off to another strong start for the Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team.
The junior set a pool record while placing first in the 200 IM and added a victory in the 100 freestyle to help the Ponies to a first-place finish in the team standings at the Woodbury Invitational on Dec. 14. Bloomquist also contributed to two first-place relays at Woodbury won an event in the team’s SEC victory over Mounds View on Dec. 12.
Stillwater (1-0 SEC, 1-0) traveled to Cretin-Derham Hall for an SEC dual on Dec. 19.
