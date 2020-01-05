Grace Roeske

Girls hockey

The Stillwater girls hockey team is off to its best start in several years and improved goaltending has been a key factor in that success as the team has lowered its goals against average by nearly 1.5 from a year ago.

Senior Grace Roeske, who has been splitting time in goal with Sophie Cronk, notched her second shutout of the season and the team’s fourth overall in a 3-0 victory over Alexandria in the consolation semifinals of the Edina Tournament on Dec. 27.

The Ponies (8-1 SEC, 11-3) have won 9 of their last 10 games.

Ryder Rogotzke

Wrestling

A newcomer to an already strong lineup, Ryder Rogotzke has contributed to an impressive start for the No. 2-ranked Stillwater wrestling team.

The freshman posted a 4-1 record to place second at 160 pounds in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester on Dec. 20-21, helping the Ponies to a runner-up finish in the team standings. Rogotzke followed that up with a third-place finish in the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse, Wis., on Dec. 27-28.

The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 4-0) were scheduled to host a quadrangular on Jan. 2.

