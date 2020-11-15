Lauren Riniker

Volleyball

The Stillwater volleyball team has been on a roll since dropping the season opener and Lauren Riniker has been a steady performer throughout.

The senior outside hitter led the Ponies with 21 kills in a 3-1 victory over Forest Lake on Nov. 4. One of just four seniors on the roster, Riniker contributed to a strong effort in a 3-0 victory over Park. She drew plenty of attention from Woodbury, but the Ponies had enough other options to secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Woodbury on Nov. 11, improving to 9-1 on the season.

Zachariah Hunter

Football

Needing victories in each of its last two regular season games, the Stillwater football team received big performances from its defense while knocking off Cretin-Derham Hall and East Ridge to claim its first league title since 2012.

Junior Zachariah Hunter finished with two interceptions, including one he returned 40 yards for a touchdown in a lop-sided win over the Raiders. He also made six solo tackles in Stillwater’s shutout victory over the Raptors — helping the Ponies (4-1 EM, 4-2) earn a No. 1 seed for the section playoffs.

