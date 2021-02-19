Photography, scratchboard engraving and ceramics come together to examine the natural world in “Nature in Black and White,” the new gallery exhibition at ArtReach St. Croix. The show features the textures and contrast found in the monochromatic work of Leslie Carpenter-Holt, Tara Merkt and Rhonda Willers.
Carpenter-Holt’s photography reflects delicate geometry and resilience of plants and seeds amid a dormant winterscape.
Merkt creates light through her subtractive scratchboard process capturing the textures and patterns around us.
Willers’s work shows strength, subtlety and encounters with the contemplative through clay.
“The visual arts committee grouped Carpenter-Holt, Merkt and Willers together for ‘Nature in Black and White’ due the strong imagery and sharp contrasts that is common among their work,” said Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix. “The fact that the photography, scratchboard and pottery are in black and white forces the viewer to look closely at the subject matter and creates a connection between the view and the work.”
“Nature in Black and White” opens to the public on Feb. 18 and will remain on view through March 27. An opening reception will take place from 2-4 p.m. Feb, 21.
In order to accommodate the limited number of visitors in the gallery, attendees are asked to register for a timed entry slot in advance. Registration is available online at www.artreachstcroix.org/st-croix-galleries.
About the galleries
The galleries at ArtReach St. Croix, at 224 N. Fourth St. Stillwater, is free and open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 12-4 p.m. In an effort to maintain a safe environment for the public to view art by local and regional artists, visitors must wear a mask and are asked to practice social distancing in the gallery.
