The Pony Youth Football Camp for Stillwater football players entering grades 3-6 will take place Monday, Aug. 3-Friday, Aug. 7 at the Stillwater Area High School practice field under the direction of Stillwater Ponies football coach Beau LaBore.
Cost for the camp is $60 if registered by July 24, and $70 thereafter. Preregistration is encouraged, but walk-ups are also welcome. Participants will receive a camp t-shirt. Sessions are held each day from noon-2 p.m.
The camp, which is sponsored by VAA Youth Football and conducted with the assistance of Ponies varsity players, will focus on football fundamentals of athleticism, including ball handling, passing, receiving and footwork. Players will apply those fundamentals through drills and competitive games.
Participants will play all positions and character and sportsmanship are addressed each day. The camp provides an opportunity for young players to connect with the varsity football players.
Sessions will be held even if it rains, when possible. This is a non-contact camp and players only need to bring cleats, water and a good attitude.
Registration forms are available at www.scvaa.org by clicking registration under the football tab. For questions or additional information, contact LaBore via email at laboreb@stillwaterschools.org or by phone at 651-592-4324.
