Edward Muhammad Johnson pleaded guilty on Friday Oct. 9 to the murder of Stillwater corrections officer Joseph Gomm, and Johnson was sentenced to life without parole, multiple news outlets have reported.
Gomm was Blaine man who served as a correctional officer at Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, the Stillwater Gazette reported in 2018. In 2018, County Attorney Pete Orput filed a complaint against Johnson charging him with second-degree intentional murder. Gomm, 45, died July 18, 2018.
According to court records, at the time Johnson killed the corrections officer, Johnson was scheduled to be released from prison under his current sentence in 2022 for the 2002 murder of his former girlfriend.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators learned that a hammer had been checked out to Johnson when he reported for work that afternoon.
On the floor not far from where Gomm was found, investigators located a bloody hammer matching that which had been checked out to Johnson and that the second victim reportedly saw Johnson use to repeatedly strike officer Gomm in the head.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators also located two homemade “knives,” one or both of which were used to stab Gomm.
The Gazette will update this story for as more details are released.
