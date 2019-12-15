Alexis Pratt
Girls basketball
The fifth-ranked Stillwater girls basketball team is off to a strong start and Alexis Pratt has been one of the players leading the charge.
The junior guard scored 20 and 24 points in the team’s recent Suburban East Conference victories over Cretin-Derham Hall and Woodbury. Pratt leads the team in scoring at more than 20 points per game. She also leads the Ponies with 31 steals in seven games and ranks second with 28 assists.
The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 5-2) host Roseville in a conference game on Dec. 13.
Joe Stengl
Boys hockey
One of the top returning players for a team that entered the season with a new head coach, Joe Stengl has been a steady producer through three games for the Stillwater boys hockey team.
The senior forward supplied four goals during the Ponies’ 6-1 Suburban East Conference victory over Roseville on Dec. 7. Stengl also scored a goal in the second period of Stillwater’s 2-1 conference victory over East Ridge on Dec. 5.
After playing at Woodbury on Dec. 12, Stillwater (2-0 SEC, 3-0) is scheduled to face top-ranked Eden Prairie on Friday, Dec. 13.
