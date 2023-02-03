2-3 spo-Mutschler Engler b.jpg

Chris Engler, middle, shown with former Stillwater boys basketball coach Duane Mutschler, left, will have his No. 55 jersey retired during a ceremony prior to the Ponies game against Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 10 at Stillwater Area High School.

One of the most imposing figures in the history of Stillwater boys basketball — literally and figuratively — Chris Engler will have his No. 55 jersey retired during a ceremony prior to the Ponies game against Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 10 at Stillwater Area High School.

An all-conference and all-state performer under hall-of-fame coach Duane Mutschler, Engler led the Ponies to consecutive state tournament appearances in 1976 and 1977. The 6-foot-11 post player played college basketball at the University of Minnesota and the University of Wyoming.

Tags

Load comments