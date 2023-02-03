Chris Engler, middle, shown with former Stillwater boys basketball coach Duane Mutschler, left, will have his No. 55 jersey retired during a ceremony prior to the Ponies game against Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 10 at Stillwater Area High School.
One of the most imposing figures in the history of Stillwater boys basketball — literally and figuratively — Chris Engler will have his No. 55 jersey retired during a ceremony prior to the Ponies game against Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 10 at Stillwater Area High School.
An all-conference and all-state performer under hall-of-fame coach Duane Mutschler, Engler led the Ponies to consecutive state tournament appearances in 1976 and 1977. The 6-foot-11 post player played college basketball at the University of Minnesota and the University of Wyoming.
Engler’s NBA career began after getting selected by Golden State Warriors in the third round of the 1982 draft and included stints with five different teams — including the New Jersey Nets, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers — before retiring in 1988.
“We’ll have a short presentation about who he is and why he’s getting his jersey retired and will present him with a plaque,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We’re just excited to be able to do it. It will be a fun night and a good opportunity to honor Chris Engler.”
The short jersey retirement ceremony is expected to begin about 6:50 p.m. A celebratory post-game gathering is scheduled to take place following the game at nearby Fiesta Cancun.
The last player to wear No. 55 for the Ponies was Kevin Gullikson, who helped lead the Ponies to their most recent state tournament appearance as a senior in 2005.
“Nobody has worn it since I’ve been in Stillwater,” Hannigan said.
Engler was a work in progress when he joined the program, but in two varsity seasons he became the program’s all-time leading rebounder with 743 — a record that held up for more than three decades.
He still holds school records for rebounds in a season (415) and rebounds per game in a season (15.4). He also set a school record with 32 rebounds in a single game against North St. Paul in 1977.
Engler’s previous single-season school record of 21.4 points per game in 1977 stood for 44 years until eclipsed by current Ponies standout Max Shikenjanski.
Following his playing career, Engler was also a long-time teacher at SAHS.
“I was very fortunate to overlap my teaching career with him,” Hannigan said. “In those three years, I watched him care a ton about kids as a teacher and we had him come speak to our team once. He has always been very positive about the basketball program and just kind of a top-notch person and high-quality human being as long as I’ve known him.”
Hannigan, who spent many hours this past summer researching and compiling historical records and data for the Stillwater program, is pleased to honor Engler and hopes it inspires current and future Ponies.
“We’ve had a lot of really good basketball players come through Stillwater and he is the only one we’re aware of who has ever made it to the NBA,” Hannigan said. “He was all-conference and all-state at Stillwater and took teams to the state tournament and he had an outstanding college career and played in the NBA. That’s what separates him is that he was able to continue his career as a professional.
“We want to be able to have kids look and say people can come through Stillwater and have success and take themselves beyond the brick and mortar of our school and dream a little bit.”
