The Exhibitions on view through Nov. 29 in the Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin, feature a group show by seven regional artists titled “Where We Are From.”
The show’s works include paintings by Andrew Nordin, of New London; collage, painting and sculpture by Matthew Winkler, of Pine Island.; and a traveling exhibit of portraits and stories of Muslims living in Minnesota presented by the Islamic Resource Group and titled “Tracks in the Snow”.
A free program related to the exhibitions “Where We Are From” and “Tracks in the Snow”, “Transcending Stereotypes, Finding Commonality and Celebrating Differences”, is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1 – 3 p.m. via Zoom. Join artists from “Where We Are From” and Raghda Skeik, an artist and speaker with IRG, for a discussion inspired by the themes explored in the exhibits. Presenters will share their personal versions of the poem by George Ella Lyon, “Where I am from.” These, as well as the artwork in the exhibits, will create a springboard for conversations on critical issues of inclusion and diversity facing society today, according to a press release from the Phipps. Registration is required and is available online at https://thephipps.org/event/art-inspired-connections/.
A talk with artists from “Where We Are From” also is planned from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 14. via Zoom. Registration also is required and is available online at https://thephipps.org/event/where-we-are-from-artist-talk-on-zoom/.
To protect the health and well-being of visitors and staff and to contain the spread of COVID-19, The Phipps has implemented safety measures, policies, and protocols in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local health and state government officials. The Center’s full plan is available online at at ThePhipps.Org/safety-protocols.
Galleries hours are Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Extended Saturday hours will be on Oct. 24 and Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Galleries also will be open one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters.
For more information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715-386-2305, extension 103.
