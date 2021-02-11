Stillwater natives Libbie Junker and Christina Underkoffler launched of a new marketing company, Peachiie.
Peachiie’s mission is focused around supporting local businesses in the St. Croix Valley, according to a press release from the company.
“My family’s roots run deep in Stillwater, and with a long bloodline of entrepreneurs, I feel incredibly passionate about supporting the businesses I love so dearly with what I do best -Marketing – all while running my own business and building my own brand alongside them!” Junker said in the release.
Underkoffler’s connections throughout the valley from being a long-time resident, as well as serving and working alongside many local companies already shed light on a need within the community. Partnering with Junker, they’ve been able to set forth that vision with a plan to launch. “I look forward to bringing a new perspective on marketing to the St. Croix Valley. I think that with the shift in strategies due to the pandemic there is a hole to fill especially for the smaller, local businesses I care about most!”
Visit www.peachiie.com and follow Peachiie on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram @peachiiemn.
