We watched some home videos this weekend because we desperately needed a family laugh. I’m not sure about your home, but in my experience, the farther you reach back into the archives, the richer the humor. For example, footage of Dad’s belly flops into the pool last summer are good for a chuckle or two, but three hours of my uninterrupted high school dance recitals from 1993 will Bring. Down. The. House.
None of these hooligans appreciate how on trend my spiral perm was at the time. Even if I did look like the little Dutch Boy with those (aggressively) square bangs.
Even I have tears of laughter running down my face when forced to relive the saddest, nearly fatal, front handspring I “performed” in high heeled tap shoes in the final number. It was like watching, in slow motion, a toddler waddle down the front sidewalk in Mama’s high heels: you just hold your breath and pray there isn’t too much blood.
In retrospect, I think the school is lucky to have avoided health and safety investigations after endorsing such ill-advised “athleticism.” I mean, one inch closer to the edge of stage, and people could have died. And by people, I mean the entire front row, as I was not going to go down gently. It was a disaster set to music and God Bless my father who captured it all on VHS.
And while I am certain this constitutes blackmail material and, for the protection of my family, I should never run for public office, these tapes also provide evidence of a more universal truth: Growing up is a humbling business. And it has been for all time.
For a year now, we have been comparing what life should be to the actual life we live in the wake of COVID-19. We should be able to attend graduations and weddings. Our children should be able to attend school and homecoming and prom. We should be able to hug grandparents and hold babies and say goodbye in person.
For a year, we have been mourning expectations if not friends, and without argument, many sacrifices have been made in the hope of protecting each other from further spread of the virus. There has been true hardship this year.
But, I fear, this constant comparison between what should be and what is, has become a bit of a nasty habit. We have been hosting some pity parties at our home which cannot be blamed on the pandemic.
Can’t sit by your best friend at lunch this year? Consider this early training for a lifetime of diplomacy skills. Bring an extra pudding cup to share and talk about pets. This is how we will bridge nations in the future.
Homeroom is awkward in middle school this year? Yep, middle school owns awkward in all the spaces. If you can survive the subtextual politics of a girls’ bathroom in middle school, you can survive anything. These are the years you learn the art of humility — it is better to laugh at yourself than anyone else.
Stressed out about the new school structure? Yes, the isolation is frustrating. But, you know who else successfully manages sleep schedules, class attendance, homework and a limited social life from tight quarters? College students. Enjoy those pajama pants, embrace microwave cuisine, and look forward to a good Frisbee game on the quad. Freedom is on the horizon.
I do not want to downplay how difficult this year has been, but I also do not want our children to believe they were entitled do an alternate experience that would have been challenge-free. These days, however frustrating and uncertain, are important for exactly what they are: Now. As evidenced by ancient video footage, it is difficult to grow into ourselves. Even when we run, with courage and confidence, straight in the direction we think is on target, we may find ourselves over teakettle in a free fall. Not always in a leotard with square permed bangs in a public auditorium, but nonetheless, we all stumble into ourselves.
This year feels like a stumble. Disoriented and disappointed, with missed cues and broken rhythms, many times this year I have felt the familiar sting of failure. And mourning. And fear. And anxiety.
But this is does not mean we are living a life less full. The feeling of loss may translate into a beautiful appreciation. The feeling of isolation may find us with a renewed yearning for connection. The awkward head nod you share with a neighbor when they catch you eating a half gallon of Chunky Monkey ice cream on your back stoop all by yourself as you gargle out the lyrics to “Fat Bottomed Girls” in a pajama shirt (you guys I am not even bothering with the pants anymore)…may turn out to be the moment you have been training for since middle school.
Stumble on and own this day.
