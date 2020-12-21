The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking applications from Minnesota residents interested in serving on the statewide Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
Aquatic invasive species are one of the state’s most pressing natural resource issues. Preventing the spread of zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, invasive carp, starry stonewort and other invasive plants and animals is of critical environmental, recreational and economic importance.
The DNR established the advisory committee in 2013 to help guide the agency’s AIS prevention and management activities. Members provide advice and diverse perspectives to the DNR invasive species program.
Committee members consider programmatic direction, emerging research needs, communications and funding strategies. The committee meets eight times a year either online or in a central Minnesota location. Due to COVID-19, meetings are currently being held using an online format.
The AIS Advisory Committee is a core element of the DNR’s partnership approach to addressing aquatic invasive species. The committee comprises 15 members. The DNR is seeking three new members to join the committee, with term lengths of three years.
The DNR desires a diverse and well-rounded advisory committee, reflecting a diversity of ages, genders, ethnicities, abilities, orientations, recreational interests, education, and geographies. Current members have a range of personal and professional experience with AIS issues, including prevention, decontamination, public awareness and control activities. The committee also reflects the range of private, nonprofit and public sector organizations that are actively engaged in AIS issues.
Appointees may request mileage reimbursement for in-person meetings, when those resume; but members are not paid or eligible for per diem. They must abide by requirements pertaining to potential conflicts of interest. Advisory committee members can expect to spend between 6-16 hours per-month preparing for and attending meetings during their three-year terms.
The DNR is accepting applications online at https://survey.mn.gov/s.asp?k=160674899485.
Advisory committee data are classified as private under state law, except for what is specifically listed in statute as public.
For more information, contact Heidi Wolf at 651-259-5152.
DNR briefs
Common question: Does my ice shelter need a license?
As anglers prepare for ice fishing, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sometimes receives questions about ice shelter licenses. Minnesota fishing regulations recognize two types of shelters: portable and nonportable. A portable shelter is one that collapses, folds or is disassembled for transportation. Portable shelters need licenses and identification only when left unattended, defined as all occupants being more than 200 feet away. In contrast, all nonportable ice shelters must be licensed. Wheeled fish houses are not considered portable and must be licensed.
An annual shelter license costs $15 for residents and $37 for nonresidents, not including issuing fees. A shelter license is valid from March 1 through April 30 of the following year. A shelter license is not required on border waters between Minnesota and its neighboring states (Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota). Licenses can be purchased in person, by telephone or at mndnr.gov/buyalicense. Also a reminder that no ice is ever considered “safe ice.” DNR ice safety guidelines can be found at mndnr.gov/icesafety.
Gifting outdoor opportunities
Hunting for holiday gift ideas? Consider sharing your passion and give the opportunity for a lifetime of outdoor adventures.
Purchase a lifetime hunting or fishing license for yourself or as a gift to someone else. More information is available on the DNR website about licenses for both residents and nonresidents.
