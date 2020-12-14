Mille Lacs Lake winter anglers allowed one walleye
Winter anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will enjoy a walleye harvest this winter for the fifth season in a row. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one fish longer than 28 inches.
This winter’s regulation is the same as the last two winter seasons. Winter regulations are set after the DNR completes its annual fall netting assessment. The DNR’s 2020 assessment found that the walleye population has remained relatively stable over the past four years, having rebounded from population lows in 2012 to 2016.
Harvest from the winter of 2020-21 will be counted toward the state’s 2021 annual share of walleye from Mille Lacs Lake under the 1837 treaty. State anglers share harvest with eight Ojibwe tribes that have fishing rights under the treaty. Information about Mille Lacs Lake, including complete fishing regulations, is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/millelacslake.
New regulations for Upper Red Lake walleyes
Anglers fishing during the winter season on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota are being reminded that the regulations have changed from a four-walleye bag limit to a three-walleye bag limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed. Heavy winter fishing over the last four years necessitated more restrictive regulations.
Winter angling on Upper Red Lake averaged 1.6 million angler hours with a harvest of 130,000 pounds annually over this period. The bag limit change, became effective Nov. 1.
The Red Lake Nation and the Minnesota DNR manage walleye harvest on Red Lake under a joint harvest plan that the Red Lakes Fisheries Technical Committee revised in 2015. Upper Red Lake fishing regulations are available at mndnr.gov/regulations/fishing.
DNR seeks input on Kelliher ATV Trail proposal
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to review and comment on a proposal by the city of Kelliher to obtain grant-in-aid funding for an all-terrain vehicle trail in Beltrami County. The off-highway vehicle grant-in-aid program is a partnership between the DNR, a local government sponsor and an OHV organization to provide funding for trail development and maintenance.
The trail, known as the Kelliher ATV Trail, would provide approximately 98.8 miles of trail within Beltrami County. The route would follow existing roads and access routes. Maintenance would be provided by the Tri-County Dirt Devils ATV Club and the city of Kelliher.
The DNR will accept written comments until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. Comments may be submitted:
Via email to david.schotzko@state.mn.us.
Via mail to Dave Schotzko, area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 3296 State Park Road NE, Bemidji, MN 56601.
A map of the proposed trail segments can be found on the project page.
For more information, call Dave Schotzko at 218-308-2367.
