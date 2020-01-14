Kevin Ott has joined the Stillwater Gazette as a reporter. Born and raised in Duluth, Minn., Ott attended college at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) and earned bachelor’s degrees in journalism and communication.
Ott got his first taste of community journalism writing for Duluth-based online publication Lake Voice News, and shortly after became a reporter for the college’s student-run newspaper, The Statesman. Those experiences led him to an internship opportunity writing and editing stories for the small but mighty Washington Island Observer, located on the tip of Door County in Wisconsin. Working for the Observer is where Ott gained his passion for reporting news in communities that are often overlooked by larger news organizations.
“Over that eight-week internship, I covered everything from community baseball games to Town Board meetings,” Ott said. “I also covered some things that I likely won’t report on again in my career, such as a plane crash at a fly-in fish boil, meetings of the local wastewater committee, and historic family reunions. It was quite a unique experience.”
After his unforgettable internship in Washington Island, Ott finished his senior year at UMD, where he was editor-in-chief at the student newspaper while interning at his hometown paper, the Duluth News Tribune. “It was pretty cool to see my own byline on the front page of the newspaper I grew up reading,” Ott said.
Outside of journalism, Ott enjoys playing drums in his indie rock-folk band, NorShore Summit, as well as visiting local breweries and following Minnesota’s professional sports teams. He also enjoys unwinding at his family’s cabin just south of Superior, Wis.
After his first week at the Gazette, Ott said that he appreciates the tight-knit community vibe that Stillwater has, while also being in close proximity to the Twin Cities.
“I’m excited to be in a new place and am hoping to serve the community well,” Ott said.
