Interested hunters have through June 11 to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October.
This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless elk. Hunters can choose from three license options: a license for a bull elk; a license for an antlerless elk, which can be a female or a young male; or a license for either a bull or antlerless elk.
The dates for the 2021 Minnesota elk season are:
• Aug. 28, to Sept. 5: Five antlerless tags and two either-sex tags will be available in the Kittson central (zone 20) zone.
• Sept. 11, to Sept. 19: Five antlerless tags and two either-sex tags will be available in the Kittson central (zone 20) zone and two bull-only tags will be available in the Kittson northeast (zone 30) zone.
• Sept. 25, to Oct. 3: Five antlerless tags and two either-sex tags will be available in the Kittson central (zone 20) zone.
• Oct. 9, to Oct. 17: Five antlerless tags and two either-sex tags will be available in the Kittson central (zone 20) zone.
The DNR uses hunting as the main tool to manage elk populations, with focused harvest of female elk aimed at keeping populations within goal range.
Minnesota’s elk herds
There are currently three recognized herds in northwestern Minnesota: Grygla, Kittson Central and Kittson Northeast, which is also referred to as Caribou-Vita.
As a result of COVID-19 precautions and social distancing requirements, the DNR did not conduct its annual aerial elk surveys this year.
Instead, population estimates developed from field and modeling data were used to identify a level of harvest for this year’s season that is consistent with elk management goals.
