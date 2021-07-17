Opera on the River is returning once again to its home on the banks of the St. Croix River in Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater.
Festivities begin the with St. Croix Valley Opera’s inaugural Opera on the River Vocal Competition July 31 and continue with a Performing Arts Fair on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. The event will culminate with a Grand Concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 7. The Grand Concert is free and open to all—concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. With live local instrumentalists and chorus members performing alongside headliners soprano Vanessa Becerra; Minnesota native mezzo-soprano Sarah Larsen; Minnesota native tenor Andrew Stenson; and baritone Luis Orozco, the concert’s memorable atmosphere will ensure that everyone in attendance will leave humming.
The Opera on the River Vocal Competition is open to unmanaged singers between the ages of 18 and 26. Full eligibility criteria can be found on SCVO’s website. The judging panel for the competition includes American dramatic soprano Margaret Jane Wray and local choir director Katelyn Larson.
Modest cash prizes will be awarded to the singers who place first, second and third. There will also be a “People’s Choice” candidate selected by the spectators. The top two winning singers may also have an opportunity to perform in the Opera on the River Grand Concert the following week. The general public is invited to attend part or all of the vocal competition day, hosted at the Stillwater Area High School Auditorium.
On Aug. 6, SCVO will also host a Performing Arts Fair in Lowell Park that will include other music and arts organizations, nonprofits and schools from around the region representing their organizations to the crowd in the park
“SCVO is very excited to bring the Opera on the River Grand Concert back home after such an isolating year,” Obed Floan, SCVO’s Executive Director said. “We’ve worked hard so that our expanded summer festival will enrich the supportive community of the greater St. Croix Valley and help them get to know all the exciting offerings there are throughout the region in the performing arts. Please join us for all the family-friendly festivities we’ve created around Opera on the River. We can’t wait to see you all there!”
