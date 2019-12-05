Recent Stillwater Area High School graduate Sara Scalia is already collecting honors for the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team.
Scalia was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, Dec. 2 following a breakthrough performance in a 101-56 victory over Bryant on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Scalia, who led the Ponies to a Class AA state runner-up finish a year ago, poured in a career high 20 points against Bryant. The 5-foot-10 guard drained 4 of 5 three-point attempts and made 8 of 11 shots overall. She also contributed seven rebounds and two steals.
A starter in five of the team’s first six games this season, Scalia is averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while playing more than 25 minutes per game.
Prom to participate in MN Football Showcase
Stillwater senior center Owen Prom has been selected to play for the North Team in the Minnesota Football Showcase which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
This is the 47th Minnesota High School All-Star Game, which is slated to begin at 1:05 p.m.
The Minnesota Football Showcase, which is presented by Andersen Windows, begins with a youth football clinic for players in grades K-8 taking place from 10-11 a.m. Each registered child for the clinic will be admitted free to the clinic and All-Star Game. Registration information is available at www.vikings.com/schedule/vikings-events/minnesota-football-showcase/.
Tickets for the Minnesota Football Showcase are $8 for youth (ages 6-17) and $18 for adults. Children 5-and-under are admitted free.
In addition to the clinic and All-Star Game, former (Paul Krause and Esera Tuaolo) and current (Danielle Hunter and CJ Ham) Vikings players are scheduled to sign autographs starting at 11 a.m.
Prom, an All-Sub District performer, is the first Stillwater player to participate in the All-Star Game since Devontae Hatcher in 2017.
Proceeds from the Minnesota Football Showcase will go to the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and the Tackle Cancer Campaign.
Stillwater Boys Basketball Community Day at U of M
Stillwater Boys Basketball Community Day will be celebrated at the University of Minnesota when the Gophers host Florida International in a men’s basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 28. Game time is 1 p.m.
The SAHS varsity and JV teams will competing at their holiday tourney in Rochester, but ninth-grade and sophomore teams are welcome to participate in the event. Tickets for this event are $20, which includes the game and a promotional voucher. Following the game, players, parents and members of the Stillwater community attending will be allowed on the court for a photo.
Those interested are encouraged to contact their grade level lead coach or Dan de St. Aubin at danjde@hotmail.com.
Weaver at Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday
Stillwater junior Ana Weaver will run at Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Dec. 7. The reigning Class AA individual state champion qualified by placing fourth in the Nike Heartland Regional on Nov. 10 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The girls’ championship race is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m.
Each of the championship races (boys starts at 12:05 p.m.) will be broadcast free at NikeCrossNationals.com, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.