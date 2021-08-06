Following a run of success in two seasons as the men’s and women’s head track and field coach at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, former Stillwater Area High School track and field standout Colleen Sowa has joined the coaching staff as an assistant for the University of Minnesota track and field program.
Sowa previously served as a volunteer coach for the Ponies from 2016 to 2018 before taking over as head coach at UWRF.
The 2020 outdoor season and the 2021 indoor championships were canceled due to COVID-19, but Sowa led the Falcons to a fifth-place finish in the 2021 WIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which was the program’s best showing since 2013.
“We’re excited to welcome back Colleen Sowa to the coaching staff,” U of M director of track & field and cross country Matt Bingle said. “Colleen brings to us some great head coaching experience and really has a way of connecting with athletes that will continue to help us pursue championships. We look forward to working with her again.”
She was Colleen Kopel when she was named the James McLaughlin Scholarship Award recipient after graduating from Stillwater Area High School in 2006. She served as a captain for the Ponies in volleyball, basketball and track and field.
Sowa was also a standout performer at UWRF, winning the WIAC title in the heptathlon in 2009 and qualifying for the NCAA Division III Championships in 2009 and 2010. She was named the WIAC Scholar-Athlete in 2011.
As a coach, Sowa also led River Falls High School to three straight Big Rivers Conference titles in 2013, 2014 and 2015 when she was also named the District III Girls Coach of the Year by the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association.
McCullough-Herrick finish sixth in MGA Four-Ball
Two teams with local ties placed among the top 10 in the Championship Flight of the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Four-Ball Championship on Aug. 1-2 at Northfield Golf Club.
Paige McCullough of Stillwater Country Club and Olivia Herrick of Dellwood Country Club tied for sixth place in the event with a 1-over par two-day total of 145 (74-71). Catherine Monty of White Beach Yacht Club and Paige O’Neal of Stillwater Country Club placed ninth at 148 (75-73).
Taylor Ledwein of New Prague Golf Club and Megan Welch of Brackett’s Crossing Country Club fired the lowest round by five shots on Day 2 to finish at 133 (68-65) and earn a four-shot victory over Sophia Yoemans and Leah Herzog (67-70—137).
Competing in the First Flight, Caroline Monty of White Bear Yacht Club and Savannah Vincent of Stillwater Country Club placed third with a score of 150 (75-75). The teams of Gay Eggers and Sarah Bowles (74-72) of Northfield Golf Club and Kara Salava and Clare Pobanz (75-71) of Keller Golf Club tied for first at 146.
Benning plays in Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American Game
Recent Stillwater graduate Allison Benning participated in the Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game that was televised live on ESPNU on Saturday, July 31.
The University of Oregon recruit competed for the East Team, which defeated the West squad 3-1 in the game at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine, Calif.
Benning helped lead the Ponies to three straight state tournament appearances in softball, including a state championship in 2018.
Each team featured 20 of the top graduating seniors in the country.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
