When the bus pulled up to our corner this morning you would have thought that the bus driver was throwing free ice cream cones out the window. There were puppies barking out of the neighborhood windows, kids bolting down the sidewalk with backpacks flying behind their unzipped parkas and a chorus of Mamas and Papas standing at the front door wearing a cautious look of relief and beat-up pajamas pants.
I hesitate to put it in print, but it appears…It is happening. The Great Return is underway.
It has been a school year unlike any other, one requiring a peculiar combination of human isolation and human compression. We have not been together as usual but given the amount of conversations I have had with multiple children while using the bathroom, I can attest, we are certainly not alone. Ever.
Those who are lucky, have been bobbing along on a seemingly shrinking lifeboat with the entire family in tow. Those less fortunate, have been forced to witness and grieve empty seats. It has been nothing short of a storm and our best option has been to ride out the volatile waves from the family dinghy.
Of course, some dinghies are more equipped than others and some sailors, more seasick than seaworthy. And while our kids may have proven more resilient than ourselves, the safety raft we cling to was never intended to be a long-term learning environment. After 300 plus days at sea, our dinghy is beginning to smell.
“My backpack smells funny,” explained our youngest upon her initial return to the abandoned mudroom.
“Funny-bad?” I reply.
“Do you know any funny-good smells?” she replied.
The sailors have assumed a new level of sarcasm in response to their limited exposure to social norms. Forgive them. They are bordering on pirates and I remind myself everyday that even pirates deserve patience and forgiveness. And a bath. To ensure a fresh beginning, I added bleach (to the backpack, not the bath). Even the pirates are savvy enough to know the toxicity of bleach is harmful, not healing. Ahhh, the life-saving skills we learn in a global pandemic. Thanks, science.
Don’t let the permanent pajamas fool you, our kids are not sheltered from the erratic behavior of our leadership or society. Indeed, they have been witnessing more than we can imagine.
Between the constant feed of pandemic data and the polarizing rhetoric of politics, information sifting has been a full-time job in itself. Even the youngest students have a developed a new working vocabulary including “vaccinations,” “social distancing” and “ventilators.”
Older students have been forced to tackle concepts such as vaccine accessibility, viral loads, and economic relief packages. All of them have been watching the death count rise, day after day. Imagine how a six-year-old processes an invisible deadly virus.
My biggest fear when I was six was the Ronald McDonald and the Hamburgler (who are legitimately super creepy).
Our children are returning to school in a new form — some will feel more independent, some more vulnerable. Some will hunger for attention and others will be welcome quiet.
Much of this is dependent on the dinghy they emerge from after many months with influential shipmates.
All of them, I imagine, will greet their locker with a revised view of the world.
We are starting with pickles. In anticipation of the first day back, our youngest packed a cold lunch fit for a queen: dill pickles. Let’s hope they do not run the mile right after lunch the first day back.
I am not about to discuss the food pyramid with this pirate.
She has learned many survival skills over the last twelve months, not the least of which being how to make herself lunch. If she can pack it, she can eat it with my blessing.
It may be a short stint back. I fully anticipate my inbox will have politely worded letter explaining a recent COVID-19 exposure within the first week. It could be back to your ships, sailors.
But the fresh line up of lunchboxes on my countertop gives me hope. Even one day of experiencing the old routine will be a comfort to these students. They need to know they belong to something larger than a safety raft. They need each other.
We are not in the clear yet, but for the first time in a long time, I spy a shoreline. It looks a lot like pickles.
