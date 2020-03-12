The International Ski Federation, U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the Loppet Foundation announced on Thursday morning the cancellation of the Fastenal Parallel 45 Festival due to the novel coronavirus. The festival was scheduled to run March 14-17, capped by the FIS Cross Country World Cup Sprint Finals at Theodore Wirth Park on Tuesday, March 17.
“We are devastated to announce this cancellation,” Loppet Foundation Executive Director John Munger said in a press release. ”In keeping with updated information from the Minnesota Department of Health and after consulting with medical advisors, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our community, fans, athletes, staff and volunteers involved in these events.”
This would have been the first World Cup race in the United States since 2001 and the first to be contested in Minnesota since 1985.
“This would have been the first time in 19 years that the World Cup has returned to the United States,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Tiger Shaw said. “We thank the local organizing committee, the Loppet Foundation, FIS and all of the staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly to get this event off of the ground. However, we will look forward to another opportunity to bring the FIS World Cup cross country back to the U.S.”
— Stuart Groskreutz
