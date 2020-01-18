LAKE ELMO — It has been a season-long back-and-forth battle for the Stillwater and Forest Lake girls Nordic skiing teams, but it was the Ponies who held on for a 477.5-473 victory in the six-team Suburban East Conference freestyle race on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Senior Libby Tuttle turned in a winning time of 15:24 on the 5-kilometer course, which just received a fresh coat of snow. Jordan Parent (16:03) finished second for the third-ranked Rangers, but Sydney Peterson followed in third for the Ponies with a time of 16:22.
Forest Lake was strong with three skiers in the top five and five in the top 12, but the No. 2-ranked Ponies landed five in the top 10 and seven in the top 14.
Liv Myers (17:16) and Louisa Ward (17:34) placed sixth and seventh for the Ponies while Ana Weaver tied for 10th in a time of 18:07. Lily Ward and Piper Wilson tied for 13th with matching times of 18:21.
• Stillwater finished fifth in the boys team standings while competing without several of its varsity regulars. Top-ranked Forest Lake boasted each of the top three finishers and four of the top five while cruising to a 487.5-435 win over Irondale. The Ponies totaled 383 points.
Peter Grace was the top finisher for the Ponies in 13th place with a time of 16:17. Carter Moening (17:25) and Lane Gessler (18:00) placed 23rd and 31st for Stillwater.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 477.5; 2. Forest Lake 473; 3. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 401.5; 4. Irondale 391.5; 5. Roseville 383.5; 6. White Bear Lake 287.
Top 5
1. Libby Tuttle (St) 15:24; 2. Jordan Parent (FL) 16:03; 3. Sydney Peterson (St) 16:22; 4. Amelea Hauer (FL) 16:39; 5. Ella Niznik (FL) 16:53.
Stillwater results
1. Libby Tuttle 15:24; 3. Sydney Peterson 16:22; 6. Liv Myers 17:16; 7. Louisa Ward 17:34; T10. Ana Weaver 18:07; 13, tie, Lily Ward 18:21 and Piper Wilson 18:21; 18. Amelia Lehman 18:49; 19. Elizabeth Landherr 18:58; 28. Bailey Holmes 19:42.
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 487.5; 2. Irondale 435; 3. Roseville 428; 4. White Bear Lake 400; 5. Stillwater 383; 6. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 361.
Top 5
1. Nick Parent (FL) 14:12; 2. Ethan Erickson (FL) 14:22; 3, tie, Noah Erickson (FL) 14:44 and Declan Rodefeld (Ir) 14:44; 5. Drew Sampson (FL) 14:53.
Stillwater results
13. Peter Grace 16:17; 23. Carter Moening 17:25; 31. Lane Gessler 18:00; 34. John Kubiak 18:10; 35. Charlie Koelzer 18:14; 37. Kyler Buse 18:20; 45. Conner Lange 19:10.
Ponies 2nd ABC Relays
At Golden Valley, the Stillwater girls and boys teams each finished second behind rival Forest Lake in the ABC Relays on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Wirth Park.
The is a 4 x 3-kilometer relay, with two classic legs followed by two legs of freestyle skiing. Sixteen schools were represented in the popular race.
“ABC Relays is one of the highlights of our season,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “It’s a fun, low-key race with a competitive field and we get to compete with our full team. Somehow it always seems like it’s sunny, too, which makes a huge difference if you’re going to spend the day outdoors in mid-January.
“It was just a couple of degrees above zero when we go to the site but the sun came out and with all the excitement of the event, by the time it warmed up to 10 degrees we weren’t even thinking about the cold.”
Forest Lake produced a winning time of 30:48 while the Ponies followed in second at 31:29 with their A relay. Stillwater’s B relay finished fourth overall with a time of 33:33.
Libby Tuttle (7:33) recorded the fastest leg in the classic division, finishing 23 seconds ahead of Etta Leugers (7:56) of Minneapolis Washburn. Ana Weaver skied the other classic leg for the Ponies and placed 19th with a time of 9:06. Stillwater’s A relay included Liv Myers (7:23) and Louisa Ward (7:27) who finished fourth and fifth among all skiers in the freestyle half of the race.
Stillwater’s B relay was led by Piper Wilson with a fifth-place effort in the classic leg with a time of 8:19. Amelia Lehman finished 20th in a time of 9:16. In the freestyle spots, Maddy Koltun (7:43) and Lily Ward (8:15) finished 7th and 15th.
The girls skied really well,” Hansen said. “I was thrilled to have both our A and B teams finish in the hardware. Two teams in the top four is a real testament to the depth — especially when you consider that we had a couple athletes unable to compete today. Libby skied an amazing race. She had incredible power and tempo off the start line and somehow she kept that up for the entire three kilometers. It’s been so fun to see her really mature as a racer this year.
“We had several other athletes finish in the top 15.”
• Stillwater also finished behind Forest Lake in the boys competition. The Rangers turned in a winning time of 26:31 for its B relay, which was 29 seconds ahead of Stillwater’s top foursome (27:00). Minneapolis Washburn wasn’t far back in third place with a time of 27:04. Forest Lake also landed fifth with its A relay (27:40).
Adrik Kraftson turned in the top showing for the Ponies with a runner-up finish in the classic race with a time of 6:43, which was just nine seconds behind Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Roger Anderson (6:34).
Jonny Saldin joined Kraftson on the A relay team and placed 11th in a time of 7:11. Filling out the runner-up squad for the Ponies were Sam Hansen (6:25) and Tristan Smith (6:41) in 6th and 11th place in the freestyle competition.
The Rangers posted the three fastest times in the freestyle race, led by Nick Parent with a time of 6:02.
Stillwater’s B relay finished 15th in a time of 30:17.
Peter Grace (7:27) and Carter Moening (8:06) placed 20th and 39th in the classic legs for the Ponies while Alex Hulteen (7:03) and Broderick McBride (7:41) finished 21st and 39th in the freestyle standings.
Girls team standings (top 5)
1. Forest Lake A 30:48; 2. Stillwater A 31:29; 3. Minneapolis Washburn A 31:54; 4. Stillwater B 33:33; 5. Robbinsdale Armstrong A 33:52.
Classic
1. Libby Tuttle (Stillwater A) 7:33; 2. Etta Leugers (Washburn A) 7:56; 3. Ella Niznik (Forest Lake B) 7:58; 4. Annabelle Stang (Forest Lake A) 8:08; 5. Piper Wilson (Stillwater B) 8:19; 19. Ana Weaver (Stillwater A) 9:06; 20. Amelia Lehman (Stillwater B) 9:16.
Freestyle
1. Amelea Hauer (Forest Lake A) 6:53; 2. Jordan Parent (Forest Lake A) 7:06; 3. Abby Ellenbecker (Coon Rapids A) 7:19; 4. Liv Myers (Stillwater A) 7:23; 5. Louisa Ward (Stillwater A) 7:27; 7. Maddy Koltun (Stillwater B) 7:43; 15. Lily Ward (Stillwater B) 8:15.
Boys team standings (top 5)
1. Forest Lake B 26:31; 2. Stillwater A 27:00; 3. Minneapolis Washburn A 27:04; 4. Robbinsdale Armstrong A 27:34; 5. Forest Lake A 27:40; 15. Stillwater B 30:17.
Classic
1. Roger Anderson (Armstrong A) 6:34; 2. Adrik Kraftson (Stillwater A) 6:43; 3, tie, Ethan Erickson (Forest Lake A) 7:00 Nick Greenlund (Roseville A) 7:00 and Per Alexander (Washburn A) 7:00; 11. Jonny Saldin (Stillwater A) 7:11; 20. Peter Grace (Stillwater B) 7:27; 39. Carter Moening (Stillwater B) 8:06.
Freestyle
1. Nick Parent (Forest Lake B) 6:02; 2. Drew Sampson (Forest Lake B) 6:06; 3. Noah Erickson (Forest Lake A) 6:20; 4. Nico Alexander (Washburn A) 6:22; 5. Isaac Lowenthal Walsh (Washburn A) 6:23; 6. Sam Hansen (Stillwater A) 6:25; 11. Tristan Smith (Stillwater A) 6:41; 21. Alex Hulteen (Stillwater B) 7:03; 39. Broderick McBride (Stillwater B) 7:41.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.