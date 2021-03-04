BLOOMINGTON — A season filled with changes due to COVID-19 will conclude at a familiar location for the Stillwater girls Nordic skiing team after placing second in Section 4 under warm conditions on Wednesday, March 3 at Hyland Park Reserve.
As expected, the Forest Lake girls defended their section championship. The top-ranked Rangers outscored Stillwater 388-364 for the title. The Ponies were not flashy, but steady enough throughout the lineup to hold off third-place Mahtomedi (354) by 10 points for the second state bid.
“All and all, we’re very happy how the day turned out,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “That said, it was a tough one. Cross country skiing is not a sport designed to run well at 50 degrees. We put a ton of effort into figuring out a wax solution and, especially for the girls who raced in the heat of the day, the athletes had a really tough slog. When conditions get this far out of normal, everyone is out of the their training zone and comfort zone.”
The girls state meet is scheduled for Thursday, March 11 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The boys state meet will take place one day later.
Stillwater placed third at state a year ago.
The second-ranked Forest Lake boys (389) easily held off runner-up Irondale (351) for the section crown while Mounds Park Academy (344.5), Stillwater (344) and White Bear Lake (325) completed the top five.
“We’ve got a young boys team this year,” Hansen said. “Those guys put together some great races in a very strange format. They brought a lot of fight and openness to the race and hopefully both enjoyed the experience and learned a lot that will pay off next year. We have a tough section so this race was a big step up for most of those boys — I see a lot to be excited about in the future.”
The Ponies will be represented state by individual qualifier Alex Hulteen, a junior who placed eighth in the individual standings. The top six finishers not on either of the qualifying teams also advance to state as individuals.
In the girls race, Forest Lake boasted three of the top four finishers, led by individual medalist Jordan Parent (30:35). Margo Nightengale of Mounds Park Academy finished nearly a minute back (31:34) after starting the freestyle pursuit 83 seconds behind Parent.
Stillwater was led by Louisa Ward in sixth place with a pursuit time of 32:50. Lily Ward was three spots back in 12th place with a time of 33:03. Stella Powell (34:15) and Bailey Holmes (34:15) placed 12th and 13th to complete the scoring for the Ponies.
“Our girls section team was a nice mix of experienced skiers and skiers new to the section experience,” Hansen said. “With such a strange format — 2 x 4-kilometer with the start of the two races separated by only one hour — none of us knew exactly what to expect. The girls did a great job staying focused and steady managing all of the unexpected things that came up. Honestly, we don’t spend any time at all talking about how to ski fast when it’s nearly 50 Fahrenheit. The girls learned as the race progressed and they did great. I was very impressed by the effort and the mental strength they exhibited. It was a challenging day, but the team emerged successful and stronger.”
The Ponies also received solid showings from Liv Myers (35:22) and Cate Koelzer (35:32), who finished 17th and 18th.
“Like everything in this COVID time, the uncertainty is exhausting,” Hansen said. “I am continually impressed with the willingness of the kids to adapt to the changes and to really celebrate just the success of ‘being’ and not focusing so much on something more abstract like winning. I think all of the girls left the venue yesterday proud of at least one important moment in the day and reveling in the craziness of the day.”
The top six skiers not on a qualifying team also advance to the state meet.
Forest Lake also featured three of the top four finishers in the boys competition, but Isak Nightengale of Mounds Park Academy claimed medalist honors with a winning time of 20:36 — which was 24 seconds ahead of runner-up Noah Erickson (21:00) of Forest Lake.
Hulteen has been Stillwater’s top skier all season and he came through again at sections, placing eighth in a time of 22:51.
Stillwater’s next five finishers were separated by just 23 seconds. John Kubiak finished 19th in a time of 24:59, followed closely by Caden Lemme (25:02) and Carson Peteron (25:10) in 21st and 22nd place.
Broderick McBride (25:10) and Sam Tiedke (25:22) were also within range while placing 25th and 27th. Charles Johnson followed in 34th place with a time of 25.58.
“We are also so grateful for the strong support we have from our team’s community,” Hansen said. “We’ve had a huge investment of volunteer time and expertise to help us adapt our equipment for these unprecedented conditions. That makes a huge difference for how fast we can move. And, as always, we are grateful for all of the families that continue to adapt to all the uncertainties that have characterized this season.
“We’ll have some serious planning to do between now and the state meet given the weather forecast for the next week, but for now, we can celebrate a successful Section 4 championship for both teams.”
Girls team standings
1. Forest Lake 388; 2. Stillwater 364; 3. Mahtomedi 354; 4. Irondale 304; 5. Mounds Park Academy 289; 6. White Bear Lake 281; 7. Roseville 275; 8. Mounds View 270; 9. Tartan 243; 10. St. Paul Como Park 202.
State qualifiers
Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit
1. Jordan Parent (FL) 15:15-15:20—30:35; 2. Margo Nightengale (MPA) 16:38-14:56—31:34; 3. Ella Niznik (FL) 16:18-15:34—31:52; 4. Amelea Hauer (FL) 16:09-15:56—32:05; 5. Makayla Fischer (Mah) 16:44-15:23—32:07; 6. Louisa Ward (St) 17:09-15:41—32:50; 7. Sarah Brings (Mah) 17:14-15:41—32:55; 8. Annabelle Stang (FL) 16:23-16:34—32:57; 9. Lily Ward (St) 17:21-15:42—33:03; 10. Evelyn Hudrlik (FL) 17:18-15:47—33:05; 11. Chloe Erickson (FL) 17:17-15:57—33:14; 12. Stella Powell (St) 17:43-16:32—34:15; 13. Bailey Holmes (St) 18:10-16:05—34:15; 14. Izzy Quam (MPA) 17:10-17:13—34:23; 15. Lauren Loppnow (WBL) 18:25-16:25—34:50; 16. Maya Tarnowski (Mah) 18:13-16:42—34:55; 17. Liv Myers (St) 18:40-16:42—35:22; 18. Cate Koelzer (St) 18:52-16:40—35:32; 29. Isabel Castilleja (FL) 19:50-17:20—37:10; 37. Annika Fuhrmann (St) 20:17-18:14—38:31.
Stillwater results
6. Louisa Ward 17:09-15:41—32:50; 9. Lily Ward 17:21-15:42—33:03; 12. Stella Powell 17:43-16:32—34:15; 13. Bailey Holmes 18:10-16:05—34:15; 17. Liv Myers 18:40-16:42—35:22; 18. Cate Koelzer 18:52-16:40—35:32; 37. Annika Fuhrmann 20:17-18:14—38:31.
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 389; 2. Irondale 351; 3. Mounds Park Academy 344.5; 4. Stillwater 334; 5. White Bear Lake 325; 6. Tartan 305; 7. Roseville 297.5; 8. St. Paul Como Park 227; 9. Mahtomedi 186; 10. Mounds View 153; 11. North St. Paul 66; 12. Liberty Classical Academy 59; 13. Great River 26.
State qualifiers
Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit
1. Isak Nightengale (MPA) 10:54-9:42—20:36; 2. Noah Erickson (FL) 10:55-10:05—21:00; 3. Ethan Hebert (FL) 11:09-10:01—21:10; 4. Drew Sampson (FL) 11:24-10:01—21:25; 5. Peter Manolis (MPA) 11:27-10:12—21:39; 6. Jonathan Hudrlik (FL) 11:39-10:13—21:52; 7. Declan Rodefeld (Ir) 12:01-10:29—22:30; 8. Alex Hulteen (St) 12:08-10:43—22:51; 9. Simon Alexander (Ir) 11:40-11:22—23:02; 10. Jacob Kensy (FL) 12:37-11:10—23:47; 11. Tommy Davis (Ir) 12:39-11:11—23:50; 12. Ryan Houseman (FL) 12:28-11:23—23:51; 13. Sam Moberg (FL) 12:28-11:33—24:01; 14. Sage Durdle (WBL) 12:26-11:41—24:07; 15. Nick Holton (Tar) 12:36-11:34—24:10; 16. Matt Krummel (Tar) 12:52-11:22—24:14; 26. Noah Besemann (Ir) 13:18-12:00—25:18; 29. Tyler Merrell (Ir) 13:35-12:02—25:37; 36. Luke O’Rourke (Ir) 13:23-12:57—26:20; 42. Chris Hardwick (Ir) 14:26-12:44—27:10.
Stillwater results
8. Alex Hulteen 12:08-10:43—22:51; 19. John Kubiak 13:26-11:33—24:59; 21. Caden Lemme 12:54-12:08—25:02; 22. Carson Peterson 13:29-11:41—25:10; 25. Broderick McBride 13:17-11:53—25:10; 27. Sam Tiedke 13:39-11:43—25:22; 34. Charles Johnson 13:58-12:00—25:58.
