ST. PAUL — It was worth the wait for the Stillwater girls Nordic ski team, which opened its season with a victory in a Suburban East Conference triangular meet on Friday, Jan. 15 at Phalen Park Golf Course.
Led by sisters Louisa and Lily Ward, the Ponies defeated Roseville 87-75 and White Bear Lake 84-56 in a 5-kilometer classic race.
The Ponies, ranked fourth in the state by skinnyski.com, dealt with warm and wet conditions that created a slow course to kick off a season that started more than a month later than normal due to COVID-19. The race itself is also dramatically different in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The Stillwater boys also competed, falling just short in a 79-75 loss to Roseville and to White Bear Lake 84-66.
“The girls’ and boys’ races are separate events so there’s not a chance to support the full team by cheering and racing around the course,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “Once your gender is done racing, you leave the venue. I really miss the connection that comes from supporting others, but we all understand it’s what’s necessary right now, so it works. The races feel more like a chance meeting at a park rather than a big, competitive race event. It seems OK to have at least one aspect of life that’s actually less stressful.”
Louisa Ward, a junior, set the pace for the Ponies with a winning time of 20:09 and sophomore Lily Ward followed in second place with a time of 20:33, which was 1:22 ahead of the third-place finisher. Stillwater also received a fifth-place finish from senior Emma Bourne (22:29).
Eighth-grader Stella Powell finished seventh in a time of 22:51 and freshman Annika Fuhrmann was next for the Ponies in ninth-place with a time of 23:38.
“When the snow is as wet as it was on Friday, your skis are like long, giant suction cups,” Hansen said. “Even a flat course is a grind to get around. Of course, it was our first race of the year which is always a little messy even in the best circumstances, so put the tough conditions together with a new format and a first race and it’s not surprising that most of our skiers looked a little rough. They had the fitness to get around the course pretty fast, which was good to see. The ‘smooth’ will come as we get back into the groove of racing. Mostly, it was good just to see them out there racing again.”
John Kubiak placed second to lead the Stillwater boys with a time of 21:20, which was 24 seconds behind individual winner Hayden Weddell (20:56) of White Bear Lake.
Charles Johnson (22:02) and Carson Peterson (22:04) followed in eighth and ninth place for the Ponies.
“Our goal this year is to get our athletes outside and active in a safe, social environment,” Hansen said. “We’re not focusing on the championships or the medals but instead on the opportunity to be outside, moving and working together. Our team has always been built around relationships — that’s harder this year, but we’re making it work.
“The kids have been absolutely fantastic about following the COVID rules. Wearing a mask while doing intervals in the cold is no fun, but they do it, and they don’t complain. These kids take their responsibility to our community seriously. At the same time, they bring a positivity and show up excited to practice, happy to be with the team. Their positive energy reminds all of us how important this opportunity is — no one wants to screw it up.”
Stillwater 87, Roseville 75
Stillwater 84, White Bear Lake 56
Top 5
1. Louisa Ward (St) 20:09; 2. Lily Ward (St) 20:33; 3. Lauren Loppnow (WBL) 21:55; 4. Madelyn Bystrom (WBL) 22:16; 5. Emma Bourne (St) 22:29.
Stillwater results (top 25)
1. Louisa Ward 20.99; 2. Lily Ward 20:33; 5. Emma Bourne 22:29; 7. Stella Powell 22:51; 9. Annika Fuhrmann 23:38; 12. Lizzy Smitten 23:37; 13. Liv Myers 23:40; 14. Amelia Lehmann 23:58; 16. Sofia Ohmann 24:39; 17. Eloise Powell 24:57; 20. Gaby Lehman 25:57; 21. Heidi Stoffregen 26:12; 22. Molly Goheen 26:37.
Roseville 79, Stillwater 75
White Bear Lake 84, Stillwater 66
Top 5
1. Hayden Weddell (WBL) 20:56; 2. John Kubiak (St) 21:20; 3. Kolby Bachmeier (WBL) 21:25; 4. Elliot Kramer (Ros) 21:31; 5. Cory Kurkowski (Ros) 21:49.
Stillwater results (top 25)
2. John Kubiak 21:20; 8. Charles Johnson 22:02; 9. Carson Peterson 22:04; 16. Caden 22:50; 19. Maxwell Smitten 23:17; 22. Kyler Buse 24:03; 23. Everett Lauer 24:11.
