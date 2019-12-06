ST. PAUL — Happy to be on snow and pleased with the early results, the Stillwater girls’ Nordic skiing team held off rival Forest Lake by a single point in its season opener on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Como Park.
The Ponies outscored Forest Lake 478-477 in the six-team Suburban East Conference field. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge finished third with 407 points.
“It was amazing to be skiing in perfect conditions on natural snow on Dec. 3,” Ponies coach Kris Hansen said. “Many of our newer skiers had only a one-day introduction to skiing and yet most of them raced. We’ve learned, over the last 10 years, that you never take the snow for granted. We make the most of it when we have it and conditions were great today.”
Forest Lake outdistanced the Ponies 483-467 in the boys’ race.
Libby Tuttle set the pace for the Stillwater girls, completing the 5-kilometer freestyle race in 15:03, which was three seconds faster than Forest Lake’s Jordan Parent (15:06). The Rangers also grabbed the third spot, but Stillwater’s Sydney Peterson (15:55) and Liv Myers (15:55) followed in fourth and fifth.
Louisa Ward (15:58) and Maddy Koltun (16:35) also finished seventh and 10th for the Ponies.
“The first race of the year is always exciting because you never really know how it’s going to go and what new kids will pop up in the results,” Hansen said. “We’ve been training together for a few weeks, but intervals aren’t the same as racing when you have nerves, other teams, and cheering spectators. It was terrific that we were able to get most of the team out to experience the racing today.
“It was great to see Libby, Liv, Sydney and Louisa so close to the top again this year. We had a tough week of training and I was thrilled to see them manage such solid performances when they are running a little empty. We’ve been working on developing tools and technique and the whole group applied that well today.”
Stillwater and Forest Lake filled up the top 17 spots in the individual standings.
Overall, I was pleased with how the girls raced,” Hansen said. “We’re definitely just working into the season and have put in some pretty tough weeks of training already. There wasn’t a lot of snap in the skiing, but I did see the spark in their eyes — ultimately that’s more important. They looked ready to race, confident and happy and, as is always the case, just a little uncomfortable. As always, Forest Lake looks to be a strong team. I’m proud that our girls took this first match up.”
• The Ponies also produced six of the top nine finishers in the 3-kilometer JV race, led by Elsa Huckels in second place with a time of 14:04.
“I also want to note the performance of our very newest skiers, some of who skied for the first time on Monday and then tackled the JV race on Tuesday,” Hansen said. “That shows a lot of courage and a lot of athletic diversity. There’s a lot to look forward to in our newer skiers.”
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 478; 2. Forest Lake 477; 3. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 407.5; 4. Roseville 385.5; 5. Mounds View 369; 6. White Bear Lake 348.
Top 5
1. Libby Tuttle (St) 15:03; 2. Jordan Parent (FL) 15:06; 3. Ella Niznik (FL) 15:42; 4. Sydney Peterson (St) 15:55; 5. Liv Myers (St) 15:55.
Stillwater results
1. Libby Tuttle 15:03; 4. Sydney Peterson 15:55; 5. Liv Myers 15:55; 7. Louisa Ward 15:58; 10. Maddy Koltun 16:35; 12. Lily Ward 16:48; 13. Piper Wilson 16:50; 17. Margaret Swanson 17:47; 21. Emma Bourne 18:08; 26. Amelia Lehman 18:24; 35. Elizabeth Landherr 19:36; 36. Bailey Holmes 20:09; 39. Amelia Hansen 20:30; 40. Stella Powell 21:05; 41. Elizabeth Smitten 21:18; 42. Cate Koelzer 21:22; 46. Pinty Nidersson 21:36; 50. Grace Weitzel 22:33.
Kraftson leads Stillwater boys
Led by individual winner Ethan Erickson, Forest Lake loaded seven skiers into the top 10 to produce a 483-467 victory over Stillwater in the boys’ race. Roseville followed in third place with 400.5 points.
Erickson’s winning time of 13:22 was just one second ahead of Ponies sophomore Adrik Kraftson (13:23). Jonathan Saldin added a fourth-place finish for Stillwater, crossing the line in 13:42.
Forest Lake’s depth pulled through, however, as the Rangers secured each of the next four places.
Tristan Smith (14:36) finished ninth for the Ponies while teammates Alex Hulteen (14:50), Peter Grace (15:15) and Sam Tiedke (15:42) placed 11th through 13th.
The top 13 finishers were each from Forest Lake or Stillwater.
• Sawyer Giambrone (14:36) and Kieran Acers (14:37) finished first and second for the Ponies in the 3-kilometer JV race.
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 483; 2. Stillwater 467; 3. Roseville 400.5; 4. White Bear Lake 394; 5. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 365.5; 6. Mounds View 337.
Top 5
1. Ethan Erickson (FL) 13:22; 2. Adrik Kraftson (St) 13:23; 3. Nick Parent (FL) 13:32; 4. Jonathan Saldin (St) 13:42; 5. Noah Erickson (FL) 13:44.
Stillwater results
2. Adrik Kraftson 13:23; 4. Jonathan Saldin 13:42; 9. Tristan Smith 14:36; 11. Alex Hulteen 14:50; 12. Peter Grace 15:15; 13. Sam Tiedke 15:42; 20. Carter Moening 16:32; 28. Max Smitten 17:42; 30. Broderick McBride 17:55; 32. Kyler Buse 18:08; 34. John Kubiak 18:40; 35. Conner Lange 18:41; 39. Lane Gessler 19:00; 41. Carson Peterson 19:03; 42. Everett Lauer 19:05; 46. Caden Lemme 19:35; 49. Charles Johnson 20:02; 50. Isaac Reiner 20:03.
