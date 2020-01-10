BIWABIK — The Stillwater girls and boys Nordic ski teams each placed third in the prestigious Mesabi Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Giants Ridge.
This popular event featured nearly 60 teams and more than 950 competitors with temperatures in the mid-20s on the courses that will be used for the state meet in February.
“The Mesabi Invite is the first race of the season where you really feel like you’re at a championship-like event,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “It’s a super fun event but you also feel the nervous energy that comes with racing at that next level.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to race on the same courses that we’ll see at the state meet and with a least some of that same high stakes energy.”
Even with their top skier Libby Tuttle competing at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships, the Stillwater girls finished with 512 points to finish behind only conference and section rival Forest Lake (527) and runner-up St. Paul Highland Park (524).
“We had a really good day,” Hansen said. “Forest Lake and St. Paul Highland Park both had really strong showings as well. It will be a great match up at the state meet when all three teams are back to full power.”
Sydney Peterson led the way for the Ponies with a fourth-place finish in the 5-kilometer classic race, finishing in a time of 18:24.4. Anni Skillicorn of Winona was the individual winner in a time of 17:52.9.
Ana Weaver was next for Stillwater in 19th place with a time of 19:38.9 and teammate Piper Wilson (19:39.7) was just one spot back in 20th.
The top two finishers for each team in each of the two races contributed to the overall team scoring.
“Sydney chose to do a few races earlier this week on the USSA circuit, so she came into this race a little tired,” Hansen said. “Even so, she executed a strong performance on a very tough course. I’m excited to see what she can do when she’s rested.”
Liv Myers (18:00.6) and Louisa Ward (18:31.2) finished 10th and 19th for the Ponies in the 5-kilometer freestyle race. Maddy Koltun wasn’t far behind in 23rd place with a time of 18:42.9.
“Liv skied a very controlled and thoughtful race, maintaining contact with the top skiers in the event,” Hansen said. “She’s really learned how to handle the pressure and stay focused on her own skiing. The varsity race fields were close to 150 athletes and I’m thrilled that all six of our athletes finished in the top 25.”
Jordan Parent of Forest Lake was the individual champion in the freestyle race with a time of 16:59.7.
“Across the board, we had very solid races today. The athletes skied well physically and mentally, executing their personal race plans very well. We’re still early in the race season and we certainly didn’t peak for this event but our athletes demonstrated a very sound foundation. As January progresses, training-wise, we’ll start to turn the volume up on the performances so hopefully we’re skiing at full power next time we race at Giants Ridge.”
Kraftson paces boys
Stillwater sophomore Adrik Kraftson crossed the line in 15:05.2 to win the 5-kilometer classic race and help lift the Ponies to a third-place showing in the boys overall standings.
Forest Lake took top honors with 576 points while St. Paul Highland Park (561) and Stillwater (545) followed in second and third.
Johnny Saldin also delivered a strong performance for the Ponies while placing 11th in a time of 16:16.8. Peter Grace finished 43rd for the Ponies in 17:33.
In the freestyle race, Tristan Smith placed sixth in a time of 15:19.2 while Sam Hansen completed the scoring in 25th place with a time of 16:09.7. Alex Hulteen (16:59.7) placed 60th for the Ponies.
Jasper Johnston of Ely was the individual winner in the freestyle race with a time of 14:10.5.
Girls team standings (top 10)
1. Forest Lake 527; 2. St. Paul Highland Park 524; 3. Stillwater 512; 4. ME/VA/EG 498; 5. Duluth East 489; 6. Minneapolis Washburn 487; 7. Brainerd 468; 8. Maple Grove 456; 9. Alexandria 454; 10. Marshall 446.
Individual results
Classic
1. Anni Skillicorn (Winona) 17:52.9; 4. Sydney Peterson (St) 18:24.4; 19. Ana Weaver (St) 19:38.9; 20. Piper Wilson (St) 19:39.7.
Freestyle
1. Jordan Parent (Forest Lake) 16:59.7; 10. Liv Myers (St) 18:00.6; 19. Louisa Ward (St) 18:31.2; 23. Maddy Koltun (St) 18:42.9.
Boys team standings (top 10)
1. Forest Lake 576; 2. St. Paul Highland Park 561; 3. Stillwater 545; 4. Ely 531; 5. Minneapolis Washburn 531; 6. Champlin Park 499; 7. Little Falls 490; 8. Winona 468; 9. Minnetonka 466; 10. C-E-C 456.
Individual results
Classic
1. Adrik Kraftson (St) 15:05.2; 11. Jonny Saldin (St) 16:16.8; 43. Peter Grace (St) 17:33.
Freestyle
1. Jasper Johnston (Ely) 14:10.5; 6. Tristan Smith (St) 15:19.2; 25. Sam Hansen (St) 16:09.7; 60. Alex Hulteen (St) 16:59.7.
Ponies sweep at Battle Creek
At Maplewood, the Stillwater girls and boys each prevailed in a six-team Suburban East Conference race on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
Stillwater scored 486 points to easily surpass runner-up Irondale (435).
The Ponies claimed four of the top five spots in the girls 5-kilometer freestyle race, led by Liv Myers with a winning time of 16:05. She became the sixth Stillwater skier to win an SEC race already this season.
“It’s a luxury, as a coach, to not have to depend on one or two skiers every race,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “Today was a great race for Liv. She looked so fluid and powerful and more confident than I’ve seen her all season.”
Louisa Ward followed in second place for the Ponies with a time of 16:30 while teammates Maddy Koltun (16:43) and Lily Ward (16:43) placed fourth and fifth. Ana Weaver (17:10) and Amelia Lehman (17:48) finished 7th and 10th.
“Louisa also skied a very solid race,” Hansen said. “I’m so thrilled to see how well those two can work together to really shore up our scoring. Maddy and Lily were right in there, too, and we’re so happy to have Ana back after her running season. We’ve really got a strong group of skiers.”
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the ABC Relays on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Wirth Park.
“We’re really glad to be holding onto our snow, but it’s been pretty icy,” Hansen said. “The course was in good shape today with a few very fast downhills. It’s good for us to race at a course like this one — the bigger ups and downs are a good challenge.”
• Adrik Kraftson continued his strong season to help lead the Stillwater boys to a 486-434 victory over Irondale and the rest of the field. Kraftson crossed the line in 12:39, which was nearly a minute ahead of teammate and runner-up Jonathan Saldin (13:41).
Sam Hansen (14:12) and Tristan Smith (14:36) placed fourth and fifth for the Ponies while Peter Grace (14:53) added a seventh-place effort.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 486; 2. Irondale 435; 3. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 423; 4. Roseville 400; 5. Mounds View 377; 6. White Bear Lake 372.
Stillwater results
1. Liv Myers 16:05; 2. Louisa Ward 16:30; 4. Maddy Koltun 16:43; 5. Lily Ward 16:43; 7. Ana Weaver 17:10; 10. Amelia Lehman 17:48; 13. Piper Wilson 17:57; 16. Emma Bourne 18:29; 23. Cate Koelzer 19:19; 30. Margaret Swenson 19:39.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 486; 2. Irondale 434; 3. Roseville 428; 4. White Bear Lake 420; 5. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 385; 6. Mounds View 333.
Stillwater results
1. Adrik Kraftson 12:39; 2. Jonathan Saldin 13:41; 4. Sam Hansen 14:12; 5. Tristan Smith 14:36; 7. Peter Grace 14:53; 12. Alex Hulteen 15:12; 15. Broderick McBride 15:52; 25. Max Smitten 16:52; 29. John Kubiak 17:21; 30. Carter Moening 17:25.
