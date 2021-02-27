MAPLEWOOD — The Stillwater boys and girls Nordic ski teams notched victories over Mounds View and Irondale in a triangular meet on Monday, Feb. 22 at Battle Creek Regional Park. With the victories, both teams finished in second place in the Suburban East Conference standings.
The Stillwater boys edged Irondale 79-76 and Mounds View 90-43 in the 5-kilometer freestyle race while the Stillwater girls posted a 90-54 victory over the Knights and a 90-49 victory over the Mustangs.
“It was fun racing at Battle Creek this week,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “The warm weather was a nice change from last week, but temps were still low enough so that we weren’t skiing in slush. We’ve been racing the max allowable field for our 5-kilometer races and it’s great to see the team as a whole has improved to master that distance. There are some big hills at Battle Creek, both up and down, and I was really pleased at the improvement in our skiers’ fitness and technique.”
Irondale featured two of the top three finishers in the boys race, but Alex Hulteen claimed the top spot for the Ponies with a time of 15:49. Samuel Tiedke (17:08) and Charles Johnson (17:11) finished fourth and fifth for Stillwater while teammates Carson Peterson (17:28) and Everett Lauer (18:12) placed seventh and ninth to complete the scoring.
The Stillwater girls built a more comfortable margin after sweeping each of the top five finishes.
Stella Powell finished first in a time of 17:00 while Lily Ward (17:05) and Liv Myers (17:20) followed in second and third. Bailey Holmes (17:36) and Louisa Ward (17:47) were not far behind in fourth and fifth place.
“It’s bittersweet to wrap up our SEC season,” Hansen said. “Since mid-January, racing has been a fun component of our weekly routine, but it’s clear spring is coming so it’s also satisfying to mark our progress and our growth as a team through this really strange season.”
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Section 4 Meet on Wednesday, March 3 at Battle Creek.
The state meet will take place at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, with the girls slated to compete on March 11 and the boys a day later on March 12. The two-day format was recently changed and will allow two teams of seven skiers from each section — along with the top six individuals not on a qualifying team — to compete at state.
Boys
Stillwater 79, Irondale 76
Stillwater 90, Mounds View 43
Irondale 90, Mounds View 57
Top 5
1. Alex Hulteen (St) 15:49; 2. Tommy Davis (Ir) 16:07; 3. Simon Alexander (Ir) 16:36; 4. Samuel Tiedke (St) 17:08; 5. Charles Johnson (St) 17:11.
Stillwater results (top 25)
1. Alex Hulteen 15:49; 4. Samuel Tiedke 17:08; 5. Charles Johnson 17:11; 7. Carson Peterson 17:28; 9. Everett Lauer 18:12; 12. Caden Lemme 18:25; 13. John Kubiak 18:32; 14. Maxwell Smitten 18:39; 16. Charles Koelzer 18:48; 18. George Nelson 19:02; 19. Ethan Foote 19:06.
Girls
Stillwater 90, Irondale 54
Stillwater 90, Mounds View 49
Irondale 81, Mounds View 66
Top 5
1. Stella Powell (St) 17:00; 2. Lily Ward (St) 17:05; 3. Liv Myers (St) 17:20; 4. Bailey Holmes (St) 17:36; 5. Louisa Ward (St) 17:47.
Stillwater results (top 25)
1. Stella Powell 17:00; 2. Lily Ward 17:05; 3. Liv Myers 17:20; 4. Bailey Holmes 17:36; 5. Louisa Ward 17:47; 7. Annika Fuhrmann 18:27; 12. Emma Bourne 19:13; 13. Cate Koelzer 19:18; 14. Eloise Powell 19:31; 17. Amelia Hanson 20:03; 18. Amelia Lehmann 20:31; 20. Margaret Swanson 20:41; 21. Molly Goheen 21:12; 24. Jocelyn McBride 21:36.
Forest Lake tops Ponies
At Maplewood, the Forest Lake girls and boys teams are each ranked No. 2 in the state and the Rangers pulled off an SEC sweep over Stillwater in a 5-kilometer classic race on Thursday, Feb. 18 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
The Rangers featured the top six finishers in a 90-60 victory over the Stillwater girls. Forest Lake also swept the top five spots while defeating the Stillwater boys 90-53.
Jordan Parent set the pace for the Forest Lake girls with a winning time of 18:01. Lily Ward was the top finisher for the Ponies in 20:33.
Alex Hulteen led the Stillwater boys in sixth place with a time of 18:01. Noah Erickson of Forest Lake claimed top honors by more than 30 seconds after crossing the line in 15:36.
Girls
Forest Lake 90, Stillwater 60
Top 5
1. Jordan Parent (FL) 18:01; 2. Ella Niznik (FL) 18:47; 3. Amelea Hauer (FL) 19:28; 4. Chloe Erickson (FL) 19:51; 5. Annabelle Stang (FL) 20:02.
Stillwater results (top 25)
7. Lily Ward 20:33; 8. Louisa Ward 20:57; 9. Bailey Holmes 21:12; 10. Liv Myers 21:37; 11. Stella Powell 21:47; 12. Annika Fuhrmann 21:52; 13. Cate Koelzer 22:01; 17. Amelia Lehmann 22:53; 18. Emma Bourne 23:27; 19. Jocelyn McBride 23:52; 22. Lizzy Smitten 24:50; 23. Sophia Saldin 24:52; 25. Margaret Swenson 25:01.
Boys
Forest Lake 90, Stillwater 53
Top 5
1. Noah Erickson (FL) 15:36; 2. Ethan Hebert 16:08; 3. Jonathan Hudrlik (FL) 16:18; 4. Drew Sampson (FL) 16:31; 5. Sam Moberg (FL) 17:48.
Stillwater results (top 25)
6. Alex Hulteen 18:01; 10. Broderick McBride 18:43; 11. John Kubiak 18:45; 12. Samuel Tiedke 18:53; 13. Caden Lemme 19:16; 14. Carson Peterson 19:21; 15. Maxwell Smitten 19:58; 16. Charles Koelzer 20:00; 17. George Nelson 20:10; 19. Charles Johnson 20:15; 20. Everett Lauer 20:21; 21. Lane Gessler 20:21; 23. Kyler Buse 21:43; 24. Ethan Foote 22:10; 25. Charles Olson 22:20.
