FALCON HEIGHTS — Alex Hulteen took top honors while helping lead the Stillwater boys Nordic ski team to a narrow victory over Irondale in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course.
The Ponies placed three skiers in the top five to hold off the Knights 78-77 in the 5-kilometer freestyle race on a hard-packed and fast course.
It was a more comfortable margin for the fourth-ranked Stillwater girls, who swept the top four places on the way to an 89-57.5 victory over the Knights.
“The course was in surprisingly good conditions for racing,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “It was hard-packed and fast, so really a fun course to skate.
“Between COVID and the weather, we’ve had a few more challenges than usual this season. After that wet snow last week, the local courses all froze into ice rinks that made practicing really tough. The team did a good job making the best of the challenge by skiing on the lakes and focusing on technique and agility — but that’s just what we do. To be a skier in Minnesota, you have to be willing to be flexible and versatile. If you wait for perfect conditions, you’d end up skiing about five days all winter.”
Hulteen crossed the finish line in 13:21 to finish 26 and 27 seconds ahead of Irondale’s top skiers, who followed in second and third. Samuel Tiedke (14:17) and Broderick McBride (14:21) followed in fourth and fifth. Each team placed five skiers in the top 10, but Stillwater also had a slight edge with its fourth or fifth finishers as Carson Peterson (14:42) and Charles Johnson (15:10) placed eighth and ninth.
Louisa (15:03) and Lily (15:09) paced Stillwater with a 1-2 finish in the girls race.
“Louisa and Lily spent the whole race separated by just a few seconds,” Hansen said. “Sometimes people in the same family have the same ski style, but Lou and Lily have very different styles and strengths. It’s fun to see them both do well.”
Liv Myers followed in third place for the Ponies with a time of 15:34.
“Liv was just a bit back, skiing very deliberately,” Hansen said. “All three of those girls raced in the state meet last year and we’re lucky to have their leadership.”
Bailey Holmes landed fourth at 16:14 while Annika Fuhrmann (16:26) and Stella Powell (16:40) placed sixth and seventh. Stillwater skiers occupied six of the top seven spots.
“I was so pleased with the improvement over last week,” Hansen said. “There was a lot more focus, a lot more drive and a lot more focus on skiing well.
“It was also really energizing to see some great races from some of our newer skiers,” Hansen said. “Bailey, Annika and Stella all finished in the top 10 with very strong races. It’s great to see both the fitness and the technique improve so dramatically from last year.”
Boys
Stillwater 78, Irondale 77
Top 5
1. Alex Hulteen (St) 13:21; 2. Declan Rodefeld (Ir) 13:47; 3. Tommy Davis (Ir) 13:48; 4. Samuel Tiedke (St) 14:17; 5. Broderick McBride (St) 14:21.
Stillwater results (top 25)
1. Alex Hulteen 13:21; 4. Samuel Tiedke 14:17; 5. Broderick McBride 14:21; 8. Carson Peterson 14:42; 9. Charles Johnson 15:10; 11. Charles Koelzer 15:25; 12. Everett Lauer 15:28; 14. Caden Lemme 15:50; 17. Kyler Buse 16:16; 18. George Nelson 16:28; 21. Gavin Browning 17:10; 23. Sawyer Giambrone 17:15; 25. Marcus Saffold 18:00.
Girls
Stillwater 89, Irondale 57.5
Top 5
1. Louisa Ward (St) 15:03; 2. Lily Ward (St) 15:09; 3. Liv Myers (St) 15:34; 4. Bailey Holmes (St) 16:14; 5. Elizabeth VanLoon (Ir) 16:22.
Stillwater results (top 25)
1. Louisa Ward 15:03; 2. Lily Ward 15:09; 3. Liv Myers 15:34; 4. Bailey Holmes 16:14; 6. Annika Fuhrmann 16:26; 7. Stella Powell 16:40; 10. Cate Koelzer 16:51; 11. Amelia Lehmann 17:07; 13. Amelie Hanson 17:48; 15. Lizzie Smitten 18:13; 16. Sofia Ohmann 18:37; 17. Jocelyn McBride 19:02; 19. Eloise Powell 19:08; 20. Gaby Lehman 19:10; 21. Sophia Saldin 19:14; 23. Molly Goheen 19:55.
