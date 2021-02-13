LAKE ELMO — A fresh coating of snow made for ideal racing conditions as the Stillwater boys and girls Nordic ski teams held off White Bear Lake for victories in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 4 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
White Bear Lake placed three skiers in the top five of the 5-kilometer classic race, but the Stillwater boys used their depth to pull out a 77-72 victory. The Stillwater girls had an easier time while claiming four of the top five spots in an 84-61 win over the Bears.
“It was so fun to race at home,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “The weather has been all over the map so we didn’t know what to expect at race time. But the rain turned to snow and the temperature dropped just a bit. The team at Lake Elmo Park Reserve did a fantastic job grooming so we ended up with ideal conditions for our classic race. The sun even came out for a few minutes.
“This was our first classic race so there was a little bit of frantic energy we had to work through to remember to ski instead of thrash about, but we got there by about 4 kilometers. The athletes did a good job reading the trail to figure out where to be for the best glide and what technique to use. With new snow, you can’t just power your way from beginning to end and expect to be fast.”
Alex Hulteen was the top finisher for the Stillwater boys while placing third in a time of 18:33, one spot ahead of teammate Broderick McBride (19:07). White Bear Lake’s Sage Durdle (17:49) and Hayden Weddell (18:19) held down the top two spots.
Stillwater secured the 6th- through 11th-place spots with Lane Gessler (19:26), Caden Lemme (19:34), John Kubiak (19:42), Charles Koelzer (19:48), Samuel Tiedke (19:54) and Carson Peterson (20:01).
Louisa Ward turned in a winning time of 20:07 to lead the Stillwater girls, who also placed Bailey Holmes (21:04), Stella Powell (21:05) and Liv Myers (21:06) in the top five. Cate Koelzer was next for the Ponies in eighth place with a time of 22:03.
“Louisa set a nice pace for the girls, good tempo and good focus,” Hansen said. “Today was a career-best finish for Bailey, Stella and Cate. They really pushed themselves over the whole course — you could tell that all three knew they were skiing well and they employed that adrenaline well. As a group, they are still learning to ski relaxed and confident so they can fully realize the efficiency of their technique but the development of these young skiers is great to see.
“I was also struck by the depth of this team. Lots of really good skiers, one right after the other all the way through the 5 kilometers. The strength of the team, and their developing understanding of how to be constructively and positively competitive, is really the fuel that powers the engine. The girls are learning how to work together, in practice and in racing, to bring out the best in everyone.”
The course was familiar, but the smaller field and lack of spectators made for a slightly different atmosphere.
“It was bittersweet racing in Lake Elmo — fun to be on our home course, but the absence of family and community supporting the skiers was more noticeable than at our other races,” Hansen said. “We are looking forward to a return of the typical chaos and positive energy on the course next year.”
Boys
Stillwater 77, White Bear Lake 72
1. Sage Durdle (WBL) 17:49; 2. Hayden Weddell (WBL) 18:19; 3. Alex Hulteen (St) 18:33; 4. Broderick McBride (St) 19:07; 5. Kolby Bachmeier (WBL) 19:26.
Stillwater results (top 25)
3. Alex Hulteen 18:33; 4. Broderick McBride 19:07; 6. Lane Gessler 19:26; 7. Caden Lemme 19:34; 8. John Kubiak 19:42; 9. Charles Koelzer 19:48; 10. Samuel Tiedke 19:54; 11. Carson Peterson 20:01; 14. Maxwell Smitten 20:54; 16. Charles Johnson 21:07; 17. Gavin Browning 21:32; 20. Everett Lauer 21:46; 21. George Nelson 21:51; 22. Kyler Buse 22:06.
Girls
Stillwater 84, White Bear Lake 61
1. Louisa Ward (St) 20:47; 2. Lauren Loppnow (WBL) 21:00; 3. Bailey Holmes (St) 21:04; 4. Stella Powell (St) 21:05; 5. Liv Myers (St) 21:06.
Stillwater results (top 25)
1. Louisa Ward 20:47; 3. Bailey Holmes 21:04; 4. Stella Powell 21:05; 5. Liv Myers 21:06; 8. Cate Koelzer 22:03; 9. Annika Fuhrmann 22:22; 10. Amelia Lehmann 22:24; 11. Emma Bourne 22:25; 12. Jocelyn McBride 23:27; 13. Sophia Saldin 24:31; 14. Margaret Swenson 24:41; 15. Sofia Ohmann 25:00; 16. Amelie Hanson 25:10; 17. Gaby Lehman 26:00; 20. Claire Danielson 26:27; 21. Molly Goheen 26:34; 22. Eloise Powell 27:06; 23. Lizzy Smitten 28:05; 24. Ava Lipetzky 28:17; 25. Anna Kneeskern 28:31.
Ponies top PWER
At Hastings, the recent cold spell did not slow down Stillwater in recording victories over Park/Woodbury/East Ridge on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park.
The Ponies boasted the top six finishers in a 90-44 victory over PWER in the girls’ 5-kilometer freestyle race and the Stillwater boys swept the top four spots on the way to an 88-62 triumph.
“It was nice that the sun came out and the wind died for our race this week,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “I was bracing myself for a really cold one but it was actually very pleasant and good racing weather. St. Croix Bluffs is a new venue for us — a nice change in this season of COVID when our meets are smaller. It was a great opportunity to race a 5km loop through the woods.”
Louisa Ward (18:18) and Lily Ward (18:20) finished just two seconds apart atop the lineup for the Stillwater girls, who also received top-five finishes from Cate Koelzer (18:37), Stella Powell (18:37) and Liv Myers (19:25).
“The snow was pretty soft which means skiing fast was more work,” Hansen said. “The soft snow coupled with the fact that there weren’t many downhills means it was another long, continuous effort without much chance for recovery. We’ve had a few hard workouts already this week and skiing is the cold takes a lot of energy, so everyone was pretty wiped by the end of the race. With some of the mid-season races, we do just kind of train right through and save our rest days for the end of the season.
“We have a deep team this year so our results get shaken up every week. I love the fact that we have a strong team and that everyone has someone to push them. You can always see a teammate.”
Alex Hulteen led the Stillwater boys with a winning time of 16:06, followed by teammates Samuel Tiedke (16:57), John Kubiak (17:00) and Broderick McBride (17:25).
Girls
Stillwater 90, PWER 44
1. Louisa Ward (St) 18:18; 2. Lily Ward (St) 18:20; 3. Cate Koelzer (St) 18:37; 4. Stella Powell (St) 18:37; 5. Liv Myers (St) 19:25.
Stillwater results (top 25)
1. Louisa Ward 18:18; 2. Lily Ward 18:20; 3. Cate Koelzer 18:37; 4. Stella Powell 18:37; 5. Liv Myers 19:25; 6. Bailey Holmes 19:27; 8. Annika Fuhrmann 19:38; 9. Amelia Lehmann 19:47; 10. Emma Bourne 20:08; 11. Lizzy Smitten 21:09; 16. Margaret Swenson 21:51; 17. Sofia Ohmann 22:04; 19. Jocelyn McBride 22:23; 20. Sophia Saldin 22:31; 21. Gaby Lehman 23:27; 22. Eloise Powell 23:51; 24. Molly Goheen 24:38.
Boys
Stillwater 88, PWER 62
1. Alex Hulteen (St) 16:06; 2. Samuel Tiedke (St) 16:57; 3. John Kubiak (St) 17:00; 4. Broderick McBride (St) 17:25; 5. Henry Fischer (PWER) 17:26.
Stillwater results (top 25)
1. Alex Hulteen 16:06; 2. Samuel Tiedke 16:57; 3. John Kubiak 17:00; 4. Broderick McBride 17:25; 7. Charles Johnson 17:58; 8. Maxwell Smitten 18:19; 11. Everett Lauer 18:48; 12. Charles Koelzer 18:50; 14. Caden Lemme 18:52; 19. Kyler Buse 20:03; 21. Maxwell Gerald 21:12; 22. George Nelson 21:14; 23. Carl Almer 21:42; 24. Sawyer Giambrone 21:45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.