MAPLEWOOD — The fourth-ranked Stillwater girls Nordic ski team earned a split while competing in a Suburban East Conference triangular on Friday, Jan. 29 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
Second-ranked Forest Lake featured each of the top three finishers and held off Stillwater 84-71, but the Ponies also upended Park/Woodbury/East Ridge (PWER) 86-63 in the 5-kilometer freestyle race.
The Stillwater boys also defeated PWER, but fell to the Rangers, who are also ranked second in the state by skinnyski.com.
“It was fun to race at Battle Creek,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “It’s a challenging course with more vertical than we have at our practice site. It’s also a deceptively technical course so sometimes it takes one race to remember all the tricks.”
Jordan Parent cruised too the individual title for Forest Lake with a winning time of 13:48, followed by teammates Ella Niznik (15:30) and Chloe Erickson (16:32) in second and third. Liv Myers was Stillwater’s top finisher in fourth place with a time of 16:38, followed closely by sisters Lily Ward (16:54) and Louisa Ward (17:07) in fifth and sixth place.
“Liv, Lily and Louisa skied most of the race together,” Hansen said. “It was fun to see the three of them working together, switching leads. In the end, Liv pulled away on one of the more technical sections and finished strong. She was moving fast but was also very relaxed. Lily and Lou have been skiing well all season and today was another very solid performance.”
Stella Powell (17:38) and Amelia Lehmann (17:58) finished 11th and 12th to complete the scoring for Stillwater, though Annika Fuhrmann (18:22) and Cate Koelzer (18:37) were not far behind in 13th and 15th.
“Stella had a great day finishing as our fourth skier,” Hansen said. “It’s been fun seeing her really develop mentally into a strong competitor. She’s tough. Amelia rounded out our scorers today — she’s got beautiful technique and her commitment to maintaining that kept her fast over the full course.”
And even though the season has brought numerous challenges due to COVID-19, some things haven’t changed.
“After racing, the girls went out together to cool down,” Hansen said. “Watching them ski as a big group, talking and laughing about the race made me feel really good about this strange season. So many new things to adapt to and new process to learn and through it all, these kids have done a great job of maintaining the positive perspective about why we ski.”
Alex Hulteen delivered the top performance while finishing fourth overall for the Stillwater boys, who lost to Forest Lake 88-59 and defeated PWER 85-65.
Hulteen finished in a time of 14:48, which was more than a minute behind winner Noah Erickson (13:26) of Forest Lake. The Rangers also boasted the second- and third-place finishers in Ethan Hebert (14:05) and Jonathan Hudrlik (14:32).
Samuel Tiedke (15:38), John Kubiak (15:55) and Broderick McBride (15:56) finished 10th through 12th for the Ponies while Carson Peterson (16:19) completed the scoring in 14th place.
Girls team results
Forest Lake 84, Stillwater 71
Stillwater 86, PWER 63
Forest Lake 88, PWER 64
Top 5
1. Jordan Parent (FL) 13:48; 2. Ella Niznik (FL) 15:30; 3. Chloe Erickson (FL) 16:32; 4. Liv Myers (St) 16:38; 5. Lily Ward (St) 16:54.
Stillwater results (top 30)
4. Liv Myers 16:38; 5. Lily Ward 16:54; 6. Louisa Ward 17:07; 11. Stella Powell 17:38; 12. Amelia Lehmann 17:58; 13. Annika Fuhrmann 18:22; 15. Cate Koelzer 18:37; 24. Sofia Ohmann 20:12; 25. Lizzy Smitten 20:21; 26. Amelie Hanson 20:22; 30. Jocelyn McBride 21:05.
Boys team results
Forest Lake 88, Stillwater 59
Stillwater 85, PWER 65
Forest Lake 90, PWER 57
Top 5
1. Noah Erickson (FL) 13:26; 2. Ethan Hebert (FL) 14:05; 3. Jonathan Hudrlik (FL) 14:32; 4. Alex Hulteen (St) 14:48; 5. Jacob Kensy (FL) 15:08.
Stillwater results
4. Alex Hulteen 14:48; 10. Samuel Tiedke 15:38; 11. John Kubiak 15:55; 12. Broderick McBride 15:56; 14. Carson Peterson 16:19; 15. Maxwell Smitten 17:08; 18. Everett Lauer 17:14; 19. Charles Johnson 17:22; 21. Caden Lemme 17:27; 23. George Nelson 17:50; 26. Kyler Buse 18:09; 30. Sawyer Giambrone 19:17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.