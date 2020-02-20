BY STUART GROSKREUTZ
BIWABIK — There has been plenty of movement in Stillwater’s lineup all season, but not in the top spot where Libby Tuttle capped a marvelous career with a runner-up finish in the individual pursuit at the girls Nordic skiing state meet on Friday, Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge.
Competing in her sixth and final state meet, Tuttle paved the way for Stillwater’s third-place finish in the team standings to match the team’s podium finish a year ago.
Behind individual champion Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park outlasted Forest Lake 408-396 for the team title while Stillwater followed in third with 361 points — five points ahead of fourth-place Duluth East.
“The girls put together a solid day at state,” Ponies coach Kris Hansen said. “Highland Park is a very tough team and would have been tough to beat even under the best circumstances. That said, we focus on our performance, not on that of our competitors. The girls looked so strong and snappy and so mentally focused, I was really pleased.”
The Stillwater boys also competed at state placing 11th in the team standings. Suburban East Conference rival Forest Lake won a tie-breaker to clip runner-up Minneapolis Southwest to capture its seventh state championship in the past 16 years, but first since 2015.
The state meet was pushed back one day because of frigid conditions anticipated for Feb. 13. Friday’s competition was also impacted with the start delayed and the scheduled compressed to ensure appropriate racing conditions.
“There was a lot of uncertainty leading up to the state meet given the reschedule,” Hansen said. “Racing in and supporting a pursuit race is not an easy task and we are so grateful to the kids, volunteers and a core group of parents who flexed so well to adapt to new plans to keep everything on track.”
Tuttle, who placed seventh at state as a sophomore and moved up to third a year ago, climbed up another spot while finishing second as a senior. She turned in the fastest time in the morning’s 5-kilometer freestyle race at 16:03 to start the pursuit with a 12-second lead over Highland Park sophomore Molly Moening (16:15).
Moening passed Tuttle early in the classic pursuit and pulled away for the victory with a time of 32:16.1, more than a minute ahead of Tuttle (33:08.5).
“She just stormed past me. She was flying,” Tuttle said. “In the morning race it was cold so the skis were not gliding really fast and it didn’t feel like I was skiing technically well. In the afternoon I tried to go out as hard as I could, but Molly caught me pretty early. It definitely can be disheartening at first, but I really tried to give it my all.”
Forest Lake freshman Jordan Parent followed in third with a time of 33:23.9.
“It was wonderful to see Libby finish so high on the podium,” Hansen said. “She is such a talented skier and a positive leader for our team. She’s been one of the top three junior skiers in the state of Minnesota all season and one of the top 10 in the country. She’s been an a huge asset to our team since she joined as a ninth-grader.”
Forest Lake was left to battle Highland Park for the team title, but the Ponies showed off their trademark depth while holding off Duluth East for third place.
Liv Myers finished 24th for the purposes of team scoring and 33rd overall for the Ponies while sisters Louisa Ward (36:43.0) and Lily Ward (38:08.4) placed 25th (35th) and 40th (71st) to complete the scoring.
“I was super excited about how the team did,” Tuttle said. “One of the most exciting things about our team is our depth and how really on any day we have different scorers on our team, which makes it really fun. A lot of our girls finished close in the skate race and some of the team worked together in the classic and that helps your team have a successful outcome.”
Sydney Peterson, who joined Tuttle as the only seniors in Stillwater’s state lineup, finished 47th (80th) in a time of 38:33.8. Anna Weaver (38:37.5) and Piper Wilson (39:09.0) finished 83rd and 99th in the overall standings.
“I haven’t been able to predict finish order with this group all year,” Hansen said. “We’re so lucky to have a very deep and talented squad, I never know who will be our third through seventh skiers — it could be anyone. Ultimately, that depth is such an advantage for us.
“Lily stepped into our fourth scoring position and that performance kept us ahead of Duluth East. The girls understand that they are all part of the team and we talk a lot about how important it is to never, never, never give up. That determination was on display for our team on Friday.”
It has been a successful run for the Ponies, who placed fourth at state in 2017 before capturing the program’s 10th state championship in 2018 and adding third-place showings the past two seasons.
“It’s hard to be upset, especially just being able to ski with my friends and teammates one last time,” Tuttle said. “It was really fun.
“I think some years it takes a team longer to click and have that group dynamic. We got to a training camp in Yellowstone over Thanksgiving and everyone could see it would be a special year because of the group dynamic.”
Tuttle also competed at state for Mahtomedi in seventh and eighth grade, a rare athlete to have competed at state six years in a row. In this year’s state meet, there were just three seventh-graders in the entire field.
“Yeah, it will definitely be weird not heading up there the second week of February,” said Tuttle, who will continue her skiing career at the University of Vermont next year.
Kraftson places 18th
Sophomore Adrik Kraftson earned all-state honors to pace the Stillwater boys Nordic ski team to an 11th-place finish at state.
Forest Lake won the tie-breaker with Minneapolis Southwest to capture the state championship after both teams finished with 401 points and St. Paul Highland Park followed in third with 357 points.
Stillwater, which graduated four members from a team that placed fourth at state a year ago, totaled 280 points.
“Our boys also had a good run, though with a few extra challenges,” Ponies coach Kris Hansen said.
Kraftson ranked 16th with a time of 14:47 after the 5-kilometer freestyle leg and maintained that position for the most part in the classical pursuit, finishing with a pursuit time of 29:57.9.
Henry Snider of Mounds Park Academy, who also won the Section 4 pursuit title at Hyland Hills, captured the individual state championship by the slimmest of margins with a time of 28:24.2, less than a second ahead of runner-up Roger Anderson of Robbinsdale Armstrong, who crossed the line in 28:24.8.
Jonathan Saldin was next for the Ponies in 23rd place for the team scoring and 31st overall with a time of 30:40.6. Saldin ranked 23rd overall after the freestyle race.
“Adrik and Johnnie led the way in the morning with strong classic performances that put them both in the top 25,” Hansen said. “Adrik earned a well-deserved all-state distinction with his 18th place. Johnnie slipped a bit in the afternoon but it was still a very good performance in this competitive field. It will be fun to watch these two as they continue to develop as skiers and competitors.”
Completing the team scoring for the Ponies were the only seniors in the state lineup as Sam Hansen and Peter Grace finished 79th (63rd for team scoring) and 128th (82nd).
“Sam put together two solid races,” Hansen said. “Peter was sick on Thursday and had to race only half healthy on Friday. Even so, he managed good finishes. I know he was exhausted when the day ended.”
Filling out the lineup for the Ponies were Alex Hulteen (35:29.0) and Sam Tiedke (35:52.2) in 149th and 151st place overall.
This was the sixth consecutive appearance at state for the Stillwater boys.
Girls team standings
1. St. Paul Highland Park 408; 2. Forest Lake 396; 3. Stillwater 361; 4. Duluth East 356; 5. Edina 349; 6. Maple Grove 326; 7. Wayzata 323; 8. Rosemount 288; 9. Ely 277; 10. Eastview 274; 11. Eden Prairie 273; 12. Moorhead 256; 13. Hopkins 256; 14. Brainerd 245; 15. Elk River/Zimmerman 241; 16. St. Paul Central 153.
Top 5
1. Molly Moening (St. Paul Highland Park) 16:15-16:01.1—32:16.1; 2. Libby Tuttle (Stillwater) 16:03-17:05.5—33:08.5; 3. Jordan Parent (Forest Lake) 16:43-16:40.9—33:23.9; 4. Lauren McCollor (Wayzata) 16:54-17:02.4—33:56.4; 5. Margo Nightingale (Mounds Park Academy) 17:13-16:46.4—33:59.4.
Stillwater results
2. (2) Libby Tuttle 16:03-17:05.5—33:08.5; 33. (24) Liv Myers 18:11-18:30.7—36:41.7; 35. (25) Louisa Ward 17:41-19:02.0—36:43.0; 71. (40) Lily Ward 19:05-19:03.4—38:08.4; 80. (47) Sydney Peterson 18:48-19:45.7—38:33.8; 83. (49) Ana Weaver 19:19-19:18.5—38:37.5; 99. (62) Piper Wilson 20:14-18:55.0—39:09.0.
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 401; 2. Minneapolis Southwest 401; 3. St. Paul Highland Park 357; 4. Ely 335; 5. Maple Grove 330; 6. Sartell/St. Cloud Cathedral 328; 7. Prior Lake 327; 8. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 296; 9. Robbinsdale Armstrong 286; 10. Champlin Park 282; 11. Stillwater 280; 12. Little Falls 277; 13. Minneapolis Washburn 274; 14. Eagan 259; 15. Wayzata 239; 16. Minnehaha Academy 224.
Top 5
1. Henry Snider (Mounds Park Academy) 14:10-14:14.2—28:24.2; 2. Roger Anderson (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 13:58-14:26.8—28:24.8; 3. Clark Young (Maple Grove) 14:06-14:50.9—28:56.9; 4. Jasper Johnston (Ely) 14:14-14:48.1—29:02.1; 5. Colin Freed (Wayzata) 14:07-14:56.0—29:03.0.
Stillwater results
18. (14) Adrik Kraftson 14:47-15:10.9—29:57.9; 31. (23) Jonathan Saldin 14:55-15:45.6—30:40.6; 79. (63) Sam Hansen 15:51-16:38.0—32:29.0; 128. (82) Peter Grace 17:03-17:06.1—34:09.1; 149. (102) Alex Hulteen 16:47-18:42.0—35:29.0; 151. (104) Sam Tiedke 17:15-18:37.2—35:52.2.
