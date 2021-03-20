BIWABIK — A season filled with unknowns prepared the Stillwater girls Nordic ski team for additional uncertainty in this year’s state meet on Thursday, March 11 at Giants Ridge.
The Ponies, with four first-time state competitors in the lineup, navigated rapidly changing conditions to finish in seventh place with 315 points. Stillwater was unranked in the final state rankings by skinnyski.com.
Suburban East Conference rival Forest Lake outlasted St. Paul Highland Park 416-393 for the state title while Duluth East (378) edged Wayzata (373) by just five points for third place.
In addition to returning just three skiers from a team that placed third at state a year ago, the Ponies were challenged by downright balmy temperatures leading into the state meet and evolving snow conditions after traveling up north.
“The course at Giants Ridge went from icy dirt to eight inches of fluffy powdery snow to a mix of slush, glazed snow — and just about everything in between — over the course of 18 hours,” Ponies coach Kris Hansen said. “We had the most challenging waxing conditions I’ve ever faced as a coach. We landed on our wax solution five minutes before our first skier headed out to race. For cross-country skiing, five minutes is cutting it pretty close.”
In addition to taking place several weeks later to cap a season that also started late, this year’s state competition was shortened to two timed interval start races conducted on the same four-kilometer course rather than the traditional pursuit format with two five-kilometer legs.
“The girls handled the classic race well,” Hansen said. “They were a very young group and yet they handled the chaos and pressure of the state meet like they’d been there dozens of times. No drama, no complaining, just stepping up to take on whatever was there and giving it everything they had.”
Senior Liv Myers led the way for the Ponies, earning all-state honors with a 13th-place finish in a total time of 26:08.0.
“Liv saved the best race of her season — maybe of her high school career — for this state meet,” Hansen said. “She put together two excellent races. Liv is one of our old-timers at the state meet. She’s been part of our state team since eighth or ninth grade and it’s wonderful to see her finish on such a high note.”
Myers plans to continue her skiing career at Bates College next year.
“I’m sure this race made her excited for that step into college racing,” Hansen said.
Molly Moening (23:53.4) of St. Paul Highland Park claimed the individual state title by more than 25 seconds over runner-up Margo Nightingale (24:18.7) of Mounds Park Academy.
Stillwater’s next three finishers were separated by just 23 seconds, with Louisa Ward finishing 59th overall in a time of 28:05.6. Lily Ward placed 64th in a time of 28:21.6 and Bailey Holmes completed the scoring in 68th place with a time of 28:28.2.
Myers and the Ward sisters were the only holdovers from last year’s state line-up.
“The girls generally moved up pretty well in the freestyle portion of the race later in the afternoon,” Hansen said. “We had wicked fast skis and, having skied the same course classic earlier in the day, they knew what to expect and applied their learnings very effectively.
“They skied hard and with focus, and with the kind of determination, versatility and tenacity that are the hallmarks of really good cross-country skiers. You can just never give up. We all watch (Stillwater graduate and Olympic gold medalist) Jessie (Diggins) race the World Cups in Europe, so the kids have an excellent role model for all of those characteristics.”
Joining Holmes as first-time state participants for the Ponies, Stella Powell (29:10.7) finished 84th while Annika Fuhrmann (30:13.2) and Cate Koelzer (32:13.9) placed 114th and 144th.
Unlike previous seasons, the approach was slightly different this year while navigating a pandemic and uncertainty about whether there would even be a state meet after starting up in early January.
“The 2021 state meet was surely a unique experience,” Hansen said. “Unlike most seasons, we didn’t start this year thinking about preparation for a championship event. We didn’t plan, we didn’t follow a process, we didn’t look too far ahead. We worked hard when we were ready to do so and took the time to enjoy the social, outdoor exercise when that seemed like a more important focus.”
The team’s last practice of the season was held in pouring rain, which followed a stretch of warm weather that wiped up much of the previously available snow.
“At that point, it didn’t faze anyone,” Hansen said. “It just seemed like the normal abnormal for 2021. We just focused on the here and now every day and, at the end of the season, the state meet truly felt like an afterthought.”
But the coach found less tangible success as well.
“I have absolutely no regrets about how we managed this season, and nothing but pride and admiration for the way our athletes, JV and varsity, adapted to all the extra COVID rules without complaint,” Hansen said. “We had better attendance at practice this year than in a typical year and a really positive vibe throughout the team.
“We also had so much support and encouragement from our families, it was a reminder of how lucky we are to be part of this strong community, especially during challenging times. I know my time outside with the kids every day helped keep me balanced during this long winter. I hope it did the same for them.”
Girls team standings
1. Forest Lake 416; 2. St. Paul Highland Park 393; 3. Duluth East 378; 4. Wayzata 373; 5. Minneapolis Washburn 335; 6. Eden Prairie 324; 7. Stillwater 315; 8. Hopkins 308; 9. St. Paul Academy 293; 10. Grand Rapids 285; 11. Rosemount 277; 12. Alexandria 245; 13. Elk River/Zimmerman 242; 14. Eagan/Eastview 228; 15. Mora 152; 16. Brainerd 143.
Top 5
Classic-Freestyle-Combined
1. Molly Moening (St. Paul Highland Park) 12:42.3-11:11.1—23:53.4; 2. Margo Nightingale (Mounds Park Academy) 12:56.7-11:22.0—24:18.7; 3. Inga Wing (St. Paul Academy) 13:05.0-11:29.4—23:34.4; 4. Margaret Wagner (Edina) 12:52.3-11:52.1—24:44.4; 5. Jordan Parent (Forest Lake) 13:04.6-11:44.6—24:49.2.
Stillwater results
13. Liv Myers 14:31.1-11:54.9—26:08.0; 59. Louisa Ward 15:29.1-12:36.5—28:05.6; 64. Lily Ward 15:33.0-12:48.6—28:21.6; 68. Bailey Holmes 15:26.6-13:01.6—28:28.2; 84. Stella Powell 15:43.4-13:27.3—29:10.7; 114. Annika Fuhrmann 16:30.8-13:42.4—30:13.2; 144. Cate Koelzer 17:39.8-14:34.1—32:13.9.
Hulteen finishes 98th at state
The lone qualifier for the Stillwater boys Nordic ski team, Alex Hulteen finished 98th during the state meet on Friday, March 12 at Giants Ridge.
The junior posted a time of 12:47.1 in the four-kilometer classic race and followed with a time of 10:57.8 in the freestyle race about an hour later to finish with an overall time of 23:44.9.
Hulteen advanced to state after placing eighth in the Section 4 Meet at Hyland Park on March 3, leading the Ponies to a fourth-place showing in the team standings.
Suburban East Conference and Section 4 champion Forest Lake (413) finished as the state runner-up, just three points behind Minneapolis Southwest (416). Wayzata followed in third place with 369 points.
Roger Anderson (20:11.1) of Robbinsdale Armstrong claimed the individual title by just four seconds over Collin Freed (20:15.2) of Wayzata.
Boys team standings
1. Minneapolis Southwest 416; 2. Forest Lake 413; 3. Wayzata 369; 4. Eden Prairie 359; 5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 352; 6. Duluth East 343; 7. Prior Lake 337; 8. Bemidji 303; 9, tie, St. Paul Highland Park 293 and Maple Grove 293; 11. Little Falls 288; 12. Eagan 259; 13. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 257; 14. St. Paul Central 250; 15. Rogers 230; 16. Irondale 134.
Top 5
Classic-Freestyle-Combined
1. Roger Anderson (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 10:38.0-9:33.1—20:11.1; 2. Colin Freed (Wayzata) 10:50.0-9:25.2—20:15.2; 3. Cooper Camp (Minneapolis Southwest) 10:56.9-9:31.7—20:28.6; 4. Jackson Grant (Little Falls) 10:48.5-9:41.1—20:29.6; 5. Jasper Johnston (Ely) 10:51.0-9:39.0—20:30.0.
Stillwater results
98. Alex Hulteen 12:47.1-10:57.8—23:44.9.
