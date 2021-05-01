Following a season filled with changes and challenges, seniors Liv Myers and Sam Tiedke were honored as the Most Valuable Athletes for the Stillwater girls and boys Nordic ski teams.
Myers earned all-state honors after leading the Stillwater girls with a 13th-place individual finish at the state meet, which was contested about a month later than most years after the season started late due to COVID-19.
Myers helped lead the Ponies to a seventh-place finish in the state meet. She was also one of six all-conference honorees for the Stillwater girls as they finished second behind eventual state champion Forest Lake in the SEC standings and in the Section 4 Meet.
Joining Myers in earning All-SEC honors were Louisa Ward, Lily Ward, Bailey Holmes, Annika Fuhrmann and Stella Powell. Amelia Lehmann, Emma Bourne and Cate Koelzer each received all-conference honorable mention recognition.
Lehmann was honored with the team’s Leadership Award while Eloise Powell was chosen the Best New Skier. Stella Powell, Adelaide Bielke, Natasha Lipetzky and Gabi Lehmann each garnered the Most Improved Skier Award.
Bourne was the recipient of the Bob and Diane Hagstrom Scholarship Award, which includes leadership, character and perseverance among its criteria.
Also announced at the team’s outdoor and socially distanced postseason awards banquet was that Louisa Ward, Margaret Swenson, Lily Ward, Lizzie Smitten and Pinty Nidersson will serve as captains for next year’s squad.
Tiedke honored for boys
The only senior in the lineup for the Stillwater boys Nordic ski team, Sam Tiedke was named its Most Valuable Athlete.
The Ponies finished second behind eventual state runner-up Forest Lake in the Suburban East Conference standings and placed fourth at the Section 4 Meet.
Junior Alex Hulteen set the pace for the Ponies all season and also represented the team at state, finishing 98th overall. Hulteen was joined by Charles Johnson and John Kubiak in earning all-conference honors while Caden Lemme, Carson Peterson and Tiedke received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Max Smitten was presented the team’s Leadership Award. He was also bestowed the Hagstrom Scholarship. George Nelson was honored as the Best New Skier while Peterson was chosen the Most Improved Skier.
Charles Johnson was this year’s recipient of the Jacob Wetterling Memorial Award, which celebrates 11 principles in remembrance of Wetterling, including: 1. Be fair; 2. Be kind; 3. Be understanding; 4. Be honest; 5. Be thankful; 6. Be a good sport; 7. Be a good friend; 8. Be joyful; 9. Be generous; 10. Be gentle with others; and 11. Be positive.
Elected to serve as captains next season were Hulteen, Broderick McBride, Carl Almer and Johnson.
Girls Nordic skiing
All-Conference: Louisa Ward, Lily Ward, Liv Myers, Bailey Holmes, Annika Fuhrmann and Stella Powell; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Amelia Lehmann, Emma Bourne and Cate Koezler; State qualifiers: Liv Myers, Louisa Ward, Lily Ward, Bailey Holmes, Stella Powell, Annika Fuhrmann and Cate Koezler; All-State: Liv Myers; Leadership Award: Amelia Lehmann; Best New Skier: Eloise Powell; Most Improved Skier: Stella Powell, Adelaide Bielke, Natasha Lipetzky and Gabi Lehmann; Hagstrom Scholarship: Emma Bourne; Most Valuable Athlete: Liv Myers; Captains elect: Louisa Ward, Margaret Swenson, Lily Ward, Lizzie Smetten and Pinty Nidersson.
Boys Nordic skiing
All-Conference: Alex Hulteen, Charles Johnson and John Kubiak; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Caden Lemme, Carson Peterson and Sam Tiedke; State qualifiers: Alex Hulteen; Leadership Award: Max Smitten; Best New Skier: George Nelson; Most Improved Skier: Carson Peterson; Jacob’s Values Award: Charles Johnson; Hagstrom Scholarship: Max Smitten; Most Valuable Athlete: Sam Tiedke; Captains elect: Alex Hulteen, Broderick McBride, Carl Almer and Charles Johnson.
