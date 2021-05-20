Following hall-of-fame coach Bill Simpson when she took the reins for the Stillwater girls Nordic skiing program in 2001, Kris Hansen leaves similarly large ski boots to fill after announcing her decision to step down after 20 seasons leading the Ponies.
She was ready to step down a year ago, but circumstances led to one final season — and a topsy-turvy one at that, thanks to COVID-19.
“I was thinking about ending last year, but with the pandemic it just didn’t seem fair to leave all of that with a brand new coach so I decided to stick around for one more year,” Hansen said. “I guess I just it felt like it was time to maybe switch my focus a little bit. My own kids are grown up now and the time I have to be with them coincides with some of the busiest parts of the ski season.”
The start of the season was delayed until early January and stretched into mid-March, well after much of the metro-area snow had melted. But flexibility and adaptability helped the Ponies make the most of a challenging final season for the coach and athletes.
“I would never want to relive this year, but it was a very satisfying season in different ways and I’m so pleased with how the team adapted,” Hansen said. “Our team provided a needed outlet for the community. We’re a big community of adults and kids and it’s actually not a bad way to go out.”
She’s not having second thoughts, but acknowledged there are many things she is going to miss.
“Oh yeah, I love working with the girls,” Hansen said. “Every year I feel like I have a really special group and there is no doubt, I miss them already. It’s a thoughtful, hard-working, considerate group and I always enjoy growing with the team. I will always miss that.”
Hansen was a two-time individual state champion (1985 and 1986) while competing for the Ponies before graduating in 1987. She also contributed to four state championship teams (1984, 1985, 1986 and 1987). She was inducted into the St. Croix Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
After competing collegiately and earning All-American honors at Williams College, Hansen took over for the Ponies after spending four years as an assistant. In her 20 seasons as head coach, the Stillwater girls never finished lower than second in the Suburban East Conference or in Section 4. Her teams won nine Suburban East Conference crowns and 14 Section 4 titles — capturing state championships in 2008, 2010 and 2018. She also coached athletes to a total of four individual state pursuit titles, led by Jessie Diggins with three (2007, 2008 and 2010) and Nora Gilbertson with another in 2012.
Perhaps the most memorable from a career filled with highlights occurred in 2018 when the Stillwater girls won a state championship and the boys finished as the state runner-up — just one point out of first. Her children, Siri Bohacek and Carl Bohacek were seniors ending their prep careers on those teams. If that wasn’t enough, Diggins made history less than a week later when she joined Kikkan Randall to win an Olympic gold medal in the team sprint — the first-ever gold medal by an American in the sport.
“It’s funny because when Jessie won the state meet however many times, that was fantastic but maybe not all that unexpected,” Hansen said. “She wasn’t a Stillwater athlete when she won the gold medal, but the pride in the community and the fact that it coincided by three days with the girls winning a state title and the boys finishing second, that week was magical for me. For about two weeks, I was absolutely on top of the world. That was definitely a bright spot.”
Hansen and Diggins, who made even more history this winter by becoming the first USA women’s team member to finish as the overall FIS World Cup winner, remain close, and that has provided unique access inside the world of this country’s greatest cross-country skier.
“I think if you surveyed everybody on the girls Nordic team, 40 percent have a piece of World Cup Nordic ski clothing that belonged to Jessie,” Hansen said. “She is a wonderful advocate for our program, but I’m also proud of the number of skiers who have graduated and come back to help coach as volunteers or when visiting their Stillwater families. It’s wonderful to have that connection through the ages.”
And Hansen has never limited her focus to the program’s top performers, and that’s one of the reasons Stillwater annually fields among the largest high school teams in the country. The culture of inclusion existed when she participated in the program and was always a priority for her as a coach.
“I think for me, the ski team has never primarily been about skiing,” Hansen said. “I learned so much on the team when I was in high school and really, as a coach, it was more important to me to carry on that learning more life lessons than focusing on athletics entirely.
“I think doing both, that’s the definition of this team at Stillwater and it couldn’t have been any other way and been satisfying. It’s easy to have a big team and it’s easier to have a successful team, but it’s not easy to have both of those things and value every athlete that comes out and meet every athlete and where they are on the spectrum. It’s a huge challenge.”
Stillwater Activities Director Ricky Michel said Hansen checked all the boxes for a successful coach.
“She is phenomenal. She is one of the best coaches that we have up here,” Michel said. “She is somebody I didn’t have to watch over because I knew she was doing the right things and cares about the athletes. There is no better example of someone, she treated the 89th athlete the same way she did the first.
“She had high expectations and worked them hard and gave a lot of her time, especially in the offseason, to continue the tradition of the program. We were very lucky to have her coach here at Stillwater. I will miss her a lot.”
The program’s inclusive approach is also reflected in the countless volunteers who dedicate their time and expertise each and every year.
“I feel so privileged to have worked with the administration at Stillwater and the other coaches and families and all the volunteers,” Hansen said. “It’s been a very positive experience from top to bottom and I’m so lucky to live in a community that has provided that level of support.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.