Community Thread is accepting nominations for its Community Involvement Awards. The organization developed these awards in 1975 to recognize volunteers in Washington County for their service.
The Community Involvement Awards provide an opportunity for Washington County to recognize how volunteers contribute to the strength of the community.
Volunteers can be nominated in the following award categories: lifetime volunteer, outstanding volunteer, youth volunteer, group/family volunteer, exemplary employer, and legacy volunteer. All nominees must reside in Washington County or engage in volunteer work in a community of Washington County.
Those who wish to nominate a volunteer must fill out Community Thread’s community involvement nomination form on its website no later than March 6.
The Community Involvement Awards selection committee is comprised of award recipients from previous years, the Community Thread Board of Directors and staff, and representatives from Washington County.
Awardees will be notified and interviewed for Community Thread communication materials. All awardees will be recognized by Community Thread and Washington County. Awardees will also be publicized during National Volunteer Week on April 19-25.
